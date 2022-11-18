ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC look to end East Bengal FC's spirited recovery

East Bengal FC will eye their first win at home this season after recording their best ever Indian Super League (ISL) start after six matches as they go up against a well-rested Odisha FC on Friday.

Up till now, Charis Kyriakou has been an essential member of the East Bengal midfield. With an average of 24 successful passes made per game and the most shots on goal this season, the Cypriot defender-turned-midfielder is leading his team (3).

After returning home last week with all three points and a clean sheet against Bengaluru FC, the hosts' team spirit will be high. The Torch Bearers have faced the second-most shots (99) and second-most shots on target (27) this season, thus their defence will need to be at its best to secure points in the following game.

"I don't care about last year or the year before," said Constantine when asked about the goalfest in the last two seasons against Odisha FC.

"They have a very good side that is coached very well by Josep [Gombau], and he has an idea of how he wants the game to be played. We have watched them and prepared for them. I cannot predict the number of goals, but I hope it's a clean sheet and a win for us," he added.

Only a single goal decided the outcome of that match, despite the Juggernauts controlling possession and completing more passes than the reigning champions in their own backyard, giving Odisha FC some more time to recover from their defeat against Hyderabad FC.

Odisha FC has scored more goals against East Bengal than any other side in the ISL (15). Head coach Josep Gombau would anticipate his attackers to be proficient in the closing third in light of that. Diego Mauricio has started every game this season, yet he has gone four games without scoring and two without even getting a shot on goal.

Mauricio was taken off at half-time against Hyderabad FC and replaced with Pedro Martin. The Spanish striker could be in contention to start the game against East Bengal.

“After the Hyderabad game, we had a long break. We got more time to rest, took a few days off and then returned to training,” said Gombau, talking about the break. “We are ready for tomorrow’s game. The team is training very well, and we are all excited to play at this stadium. Hopefully, we will get a good result,” he added.

Odisha FC and East Bengal FC have kept just one clean sheet each this season. The two sides have met four times in the ISL. The Juggernauts have won thrice, while the Torch Bearers won one. In the four games played between these two sides, a staggering total of 28 goals have been scored.