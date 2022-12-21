Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: FC Goa look to solidify playoffs charge as Jamshedpur FC continue seeking answers

    The second half of the season kicks off with Jamshedpur FC desperately seeking points against FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Thursday.

    On Thursday at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur, the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) second half of the season begins with Jamshedpur FC desperately seeking points against FC Goa. 

    The league champions from last season are in 11th place with only four points after suffering seven straight losses. Jamshedpur FC will require a swift turnaround to be in the running for the playoffs with ten games remaining. FC Goa, who they are up against, is currently in last place in the standings but is 14 points ahead. They had defeated Jamshedpur FC 3-0 in the season-opening matchup.

    Jamshedpur FC last week lost to Bengaluru FC by a slim margin. The Red Miners have now lost all three of their recent games by a score of 1-0. Goals have stopped coming in, and head coach Aidy Boothroyd is still looking for his attackers to contribute.

    Boothroyd stated following their most recent game that, the team was working hard to get Rafael Crivellaro back to full fitness. Although the new player has started two games, he has only played for a short time in each of those games. The Brazilian is likely to start against FC Goa.

    "The season so far has been horrific. It has been a tough few months for everybody. In terms of how to turn things around and get back to winning ways, the key is to find the right players for the right places. We will be active in January, rebuild and go again," said Boothroyd.

    "When January comes, I think you'll see a different team - a team that can attack and is mature. We are still aiming for that top-six spot. It will be a tough task, but I think we can do it provided we get what we need," he added.

    FC Goa has been picking up steam and is prepared to start the second half of the season strong. In the first ten games, the Gaurs have triumphed in six of them. They have only been successful in two of their last five road games this year.

    The team led by Carlos Pena defeated NorthEast United FC in their previous game to earn a victory. Iker Guarrotxena and Edu Bedia, two Spanish players, discovered the net's back. After receiving an assist for Bedia's goal, talisman Noah Sadaoui added to his goal-contributing total. The previous time these two sides faced off, Guarrotxena and Sadaoui hit their marks.

    Fares Arnaout and Anwar Ali have been a strong defensive backfield combination. Before giving up a last-second penalty in their previous game, FC Goa was on the verge of keeping their second straight clean sheet.

    “I expect a very different game than the first leg. We performed well then, but things have changed since then. They have changed a few foreign players,” said Pena. “We come here with a lot of respect for Jamshedpur, for their coach and their players, but we’re also here to get all three points,” he added.

    There have been 11 ISL encounters between these two sides so far. FC Goa have won six of those games, while Jamshedpur FC have won four times.

