ISL 2022-23: Despite Bengaluru FC's shaky start this season, fans not willing to give up on Chhetri & Co.

While Bengaluru FC has picked up only one point from their last four games in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23, following up the Durand Cup title with a shaky start, their passionate fans are not giving up.

The Indian Super League (ISL), which was played without spectators for two seasons, has opened its doors to them once again this year. The response to teams has been raucous and enthusiastic in all of the cities, capturing the essence of the ISL and enhancing the experience.

The West Block Blues, Bengaluru FC's supporter club, was one of the groups who had lost out on the stadium experience over the previous two years. Even though the squad has only earned one point in their last four games after a difficult start after winning the Durand Cup, their devoted supporters aren't letting up.

Also read: ISL 2022-23: Cleiton Silva helps East Bengal win 1-0 as Bengaluru FC suffers 3rd straight loss

"Coming back after two years was special and a festive atmosphere engulfed the stadium as we won that game," said Rakesh Haridas, a member of the West Block Blues. "It is everything. Ask any football fan and they will give you the same answer - it is everything to see your team play live. That's what we live for. It is incomparable. No matter what happens this season, we're happy to be back in the stands and supporting our team. The rest is secondary, and it doesn't matter."

The West Block Blues have been up in large numbers for both of Bengaluru FC's home matches so far in ISL 2022-23. They are one of the loudest fan groups in the nation. Bengaluru FC suffered their sixth home loss overall and third consecutive this season in their most recent match against East Bengal FC. The ISL has a long-standing tradition of its fans remaining loud in the stadium until the final whistle. Sunil Chhetri apologised to the fans after the game and urged them to maintain their faith; the fans don't appear to be losing it at all.

Also read: ISL 2022-23: Nandhakumar Sekar sinks Bengaluru FC as Odisha FC goes atop the table

"No matter what happens, whether we win or lose, we stand with our team. That is the West Block Blues' philosophy. It is just to be loud for 90 minutes without worrying about what is happening," said Haridas. "We have always told him [Sunil Chhetri] and the team that our support for them is absolute. That does not change. It was a frustrating loss last time around, but it is what it is. It could have gone either way."

This season, the ISL introduced a weekend-friendly format in an effort to draw more ardent fans to the stadiums, and according to Haridas, it has helped to keep the stands packed.

"The weekend games are always better. It doesn't clash with other leagues and family time. We are encouraging people to have family time at the stadium. Once you show anyone live football, there's no going back. Everyone who has come to the stadium knows this," Haridas said. "The football craze exists in all cities and the weekend fixtures will help the fan base grow in all these cities. No team wants to play in an empty stadium. As long as the stadiums are full, everyone will be happy," he added.

Bengaluru FC are currently ninth on the table, with four points from five games. They travel to Mumbai on Thursday, November 17, their next game, and a group of supporters are expected to travel in parallel.

Also read: Terror threat to Qatar World Cup 2022? Pro-ISIS Telegram channel calls for biological strike