Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC faces NorthEast United hindrance for a playoffs stake

    ISL 2022-23: Matchday 21 continues on Friday, as NorthEast United will be taking on Odisha FC at home. It would be a vital clash for the visitors, as it is their final chance to stay alive in the playoff race.

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, NEUFC vs OFC preview: Odisha FC faces NorthEast United hindrance for a playoffs stake-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 17, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

    Odisha FC (OFC) will face NorthEast United (NEUFC_ in a make-or-break encounter for their playoff hopes in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Friday. OFC and FC Goa (FCG) are currently levelled on points, but the latter has the finer head-to-head narrative between the two.

    It means that OFC cannot afford to drop points if it is to control its narrative. Last week, it cracked a four-contest winless streak versus defending champion Hyderabad FC (HFC). The triumph came at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, a fortress for it this season, where it has lost only once in nine fixtures.

    CATCH ALL ISL UPDATES HERE

    However, for its next challenge versus NEUFC, OFC will be on the road to try and defy an away record that is the second-worst for a team this season. The Juggernauts have won only a couple out of nine away matches. They have lost four and drawn one of their last five away contests, with their previous away conquest coming in November versus East Bengal (EBFC).

    Going up against such a record, head coach Josep Gombau will be relieved to have Narender Gahlot and Sahil Panwar back from abeyance. Diego Mauricio is expected to retain his spot after scoring his 11th goal last week. “We are fighting to be in the playoffs with two games remaining. It is a must-win game for us, and we cannot miss this opportunity if we want to stay alive in the playoff race. It will be a challenging game against a team that has improved significantly over the last few weeks. We know we want to get a result here, and we are working together to achieve this,” said Gombau.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23 - CHENNAIYIN FC LANDS MASSIVE SETBACK TO FC GOA'S PLAYOFF LONGINGS WITH A DETERMINED TRIUMPH

    NEUFC picked up its first away point of the season last week against EBFC in an enthralling 3-3 draw. Sitting at the bottom of the table with only five points, the Highlanders will be looking to end their season on a high as they overhaul ahead of the next. The tie versus OFC will be their last at home this season, and head coach Vincenzo Annese will try his best to give the home crowd something to cheer about.

    Skipper Wilmar Gil will be back after serving his suspension, but Annese will be without midfielder Pragyan Gogoi and defender Mashoor Shereef for this meeting. Both players picked up their fourth season bookings in the previous tie. Pragyan’s brother, Parthib Gogoi, scored a beauty last week and will be in contention to start.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23 - BENGALURU FC CONTINUES CHARGE; BREAKS MUMBAI CITY'S HISTORIC 18-MATCH UNBEATEN STREAK

    “It is an important game because we are at a stage where all the players are performing well, and we need to finish our last home game with a good result. Both sides are coming into this game after positive results. I hope we can make a positive impact,” said Annese. In 17 previous ISL meetings between the two, OFC won seven times, while NEUFC won five times. The Juggernauts conquered the Highlanders 2-1 in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football ISL 2022-23: FC Goa look to seize playoffs advantage as they face Chennaiyin FC in a must-win encounter snt

    ISL 2022-23: FC Goa look to seize playoffs advantage as they face Chennaiyin FC in a must-win encounter

    football ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC look to defy odds in clash against League Shield winners Mumbai City FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC look to defy odds in clash against League Shield winners Mumbai City FC

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, HFC vs ATKMB preview: Hyderabad FC aiming to lock 2nd place as ATK Mohun Bagan desperate to gain acceleration-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC aiming to lock 2nd place as ATK Mohun Bagan desperate to gain acceleration

    football ISL 2022-23: Coach Brdaric reveals what helped Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC end their 8-game winless streak snt

    ISL 2022-23: Coach Brdaric reveals what helped Chennaiyin FC end their 8-game winless streak

    football ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC hope to get back to winning ways when they host East Bengal FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC hope to get back to winning ways when they host East Bengal FC

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Budget 2023 24 Highlights by CM Bommai gcw

    Karnataka Budget 2023-24: Top highlights of BJP's last budget

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, FCG vs CFC: Chennaiyin FC lands massive setback to FC Goa playoff longings with a determined triumph-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC lands massive setback to FC Goa's playoff longings with a determined triumph

    Charred bodies of 2 men found in Haryana cops probe cow vigilante angle gcw

    Charred bodies of 2 men found in Haryana; cops probe cow vigilante angle

    Shehzada Review: Is Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's rom-com worth watching? Read this NOW RBA

    Shehzada Review: Is Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's rom-com worth watching? Read this NOW

    Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a dig at the 'Indian Left' over mega Air India deal

    Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a dig at the 'Indian Left' over mega Air India deal

    Recent Videos

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon