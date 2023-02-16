Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC continues charge; breaks Mumbai City's historic 18-match unbeaten streak

    First Published Feb 16, 2023, 11:39 AM IST

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City's historic 18-game unbeaten run ended on Matchday 19 on Wednesday. Bengaluru FC did the unthinkable, as it edged past 2-1 at home, while City has been assured of the League Shield.

    Image credit: FSDL

    Former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) marked the 100th Indian Super League (ISL) fixture of the season by accomplishing the simply unbelievable, conquering fellow former champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) 2-1 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, ending the latter's 18-match undefeated run. In concluding that historic streak, the best in ISL history, the Blues also made a big move towards assuring a playoff berth with their seventh straight conquest, with Sunil Chhetri leading from the front.

    As Roy Krishna served his suspension, Chhetri made his maiden start of the new year for BFC. The 38-year-old made inquiries about the Islanders' backline. A little over five minutes after risking to dink one over the keeper, Chhetri tested his luck from the edge of the box after Vignesh D's clearance fell into his path. Moments after, Chhetri had another shot at goal after getting the better of Ahmed Jahouh. Lachenpa quickly went down and put his body behind the low stroke.

    CATCH ALL ISL UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: FSDL

    But, in the opening half, where neither team looked too adventurous, MCFC was offered the best chance to take the lead. BFC's defenders were caught in a net in the middle of the pitch when a long ball set Bipin Singh on a free run down the left side at goal. However, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu oversized at the near post and blocked the winger's endeavour straight at him.

    Image credit: FSDL

    Chhetri's perseverance paid off minutes before the hour mark as the League Shield Winner looked like a shadow of itself in the subsequent half. Hernandez lashed a corner towards the far post, where the Islanders had kept Chhetri unmarked - the veteran ran in to head his team into the lead.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23 - FC Goa look to seize playoffs advantage as they face Chennaiyin FC in a must-win encounter

    Image credit: FSDL

    A glance of how much the Blues had intimidated the Islanders was observable when defender Aleksandar Jovanoreplacing the suspended Parag Shrivas, sprinted past a flat-footed defence into the box to script the second goal. He thwarted the ball into Hernandez's path, who drove it in instantly to put his team 2-0 ahead in the 70th.

    Image credit: FSDL

    It did shake the league leader up, as it clawed back in the 77th when a Rowllin Borges corner was headed back across goal for Mourtada Fall to tap in. But, the drive came too small too late from the Islanders, whose autocratic run stopped at the hands of the league's most in-form side.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23 - COACH BRDARIC REVEALS WHAT HELPED CHENNAIYIN FC END THEIR 8-GAME WINLESS STREAK

    BFC is now fourth, four points adrift of the sixth spot. Its final league contest of the season will be versus FC Goa (FCG) on February 23. MCFC will conclude its league season versus East Bengal (EBFC) on Sunday.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    football ISL 2022-23: FC Goa look to seize playoffs advantage as they face Chennaiyin FC in a must-win encounter snt

    ISL 2022-23: FC Goa look to seize playoffs advantage as they face Chennaiyin FC in a must-win encounter

    football ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC look to defy odds in clash against League Shield winners Mumbai City FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC look to defy odds in clash against League Shield winners Mumbai City FC

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, HFC vs ATKMB preview: Hyderabad FC aiming to lock 2nd place as ATK Mohun Bagan desperate to gain acceleration-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC aiming to lock 2nd place as ATK Mohun Bagan desperate to gain acceleration

    football ISL 2022-23: Coach Brdaric reveals what helped Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC end their 8-game winless streak snt

    ISL 2022-23: Coach Brdaric reveals what helped Chennaiyin FC end their 8-game winless streak

    football ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC hope to get back to winning ways when they host East Bengal FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC hope to get back to winning ways when they host East Bengal FC

    Recent Stories

    Manoj Bajpayee has one piece of advice for Samantha Ruth Prabhu; Family Man 2 star reacts RBA

    Manoj Bajpayee has one piece of advice for Samantha Ruth Prabhu; Family Man 2 star reacts

    Nikki Yadav murder case Timeline of the heinous crime revealed gcw

    Nikki Yadav murder case: Timeline of the heinous crime revealed

    Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Meghalaya's East Khasi hills region; check details AJR

    Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Meghalaya's East Khasi hills region; check details

    Pakistan fuel prices at record high with effect from Feb 16 check details gcw

    Pakistan fuel prices at record high with effect from Feb 16; check details

    Bengaluru city ranked second slowest to drive in the world after London: Study AJR

    Bengaluru city ranked second slowest to drive in the world after London: Study

    Recent Videos

    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon
    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Video Icon
    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon