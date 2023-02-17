ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC lands massive setback to FC Goa's playoff longings with a determined triumph

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Matchday 21 began with FC Goa hosting Chennaiyin FC, as the latter emerged victorious with a 2-1 conquest, while the result has hurt the former's chances for the playoffs.

    Former record two-time champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) handed FC Goa (FCG) a second beating on the trot, dealing a tremendous blow to its playoff qualification expectancies in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) with a 2-1 success at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao on Thursday. Kwame Karikari netted a brace as the Gaurs stayed in the sixth spot, level on points with Odisha FC (OFC), which can replace it in the final playoff spot if it avoids thrashing in Guwahati on Friday.

    Ten minutes into the match, CFC drew first blood. Julius Duker tooled Edu Bedia's tackle in midfield before skating an inch-perfect through pass to Vincy Barretto on the left. The winger picked out Karikari with a low ball and side-footed it home. Five minutes after the goal, at the other end of the ground, Samik Mitra spilt the ball inside a crowded penalty area, and Devendra Murgaonkar was the first to respond and parry his shot away. Still, it was thwarted and finally cleared to safety. That was one of the shots Goa attempted in the first half, but it went in at the break without none.

    Noah Sadaoui was wreaking mayhem down the left, getting 22 touches in the final third in the opening half. The Moroccan switched in nine crosses in the opening half, but none resulted in anything tangible. One of those crosses came after Mitra repelled Brandon Fernandes' long-range goal-bound free-kick into the winger's path. Bedia headed it out.

    Four minutes into the subsequent half, Sadaoui got Goa levelled. Bedia played a long ball out towards the left from the midfield. Sadaoui escaped his tag, brought it down and punched it into the net. Minutes later, the Moroccan endeavoured to recite the move, but this time, Edwin Vanspaul was wakeful and stopped his shot.

    In the 72nd, Anirudh Thapa won the race with Dheeraj Moirangthem, reaching a loose back pass from Bedia. As Thapa carried the ball away from the goal, Dheeraj took the midfielder out, conceding a penalty. Karikari stepped up to take the free-kick and swiped his second goal of the game, which was eventually the winner.

    Goa is hanging by a thread in the playoffs and will take on former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) on Thursday. A defeat for the Gaurs has confirmed a playoff berth for the Blues and Kerala Blasters (KBFC). CFC is now within three points of Goa. The Marina Machans are out of the playoff race but can finish level on points with the Gaurs at the season's end. They will terminate their ISL season versus NorthEast United (NEUFC) on February 24.

