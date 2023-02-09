ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan seeks to win against Jamshedpur FC for playoffs battle lead

ISL 2022-23: Matchday 20 kicks off on Thursday, with ATK Mohun Bagan going up against Jamshedpur FC away from home. The visitors would seek a conquest to extend their authority in the playoff battle.

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will be enthusiastic about pulling five points clear of the final spot in the playoffs battle with a positive result versus Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Thursday. Both sides must be consistent with results, picking up seven points in their previous five matches.

JFC is not in the calculation for the playoffs this season, but it will be looking at education to build on for the next season. The Red Miners are divined to use every arrow in their quiver in this game, which will be their last home contest of the season. At home, JFC has only won a fixture this season.

CATCH ALL ISL UPDATES HERE

Both of JFC’s recent successes have come away from home. However, it has managed to pick up points versus FC Goa (FCG) and record former two-time champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) at home, and its enthusiasm will be high as Aidy Boothroyd’s men come into the game after a 2-0 victory versus NorthEast United (NEUFC) in its last match.

Ritwik Das is in good form for the Red Miners and was on the scoresheet in the earlier contest with Daniel Chukwu, who also hammered in his fourth campaign goal. Das has scored four goals this season, and all four have come in the previous five fixtures.

ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23: 'Bipin bhai makes it much easier' - Lallianzuala Chhangte on their Mumbai City partnership

“We have enjoyed the days after the win in NorthEast but quickly switched our focus to the next game against ATK [Mohun Bagan]. We put in one of our best performances of the season when we played them last and have played well since then. Overall, I am very pleased with the turnaround and how we are playing now,” said Boothroyd.

ATKMB can inch closer to closing playoff qualification by leapfrogging FCG and moving into fourth place with a triumph. Its away form has been a problem, as a conquest versus JFC would be only its third victory away this season. Last week, Juan Ferrando’s men suffered a setback in their backyard when former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) pummelled in twice in the match’s final quarter, keeping ATKMB from third place.

ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23 - Kerala Blasters conquer Chennaiyin FC to edge closer to playoff

In its last five away games, the Mariners have only won once - a record they will be frantic to enhance before their subsequent trip to defending champion Hyderabad FC (HFC). Hugo Boumous and Ashique Kuruniyan served their respective doldrums in the earlier contest and will be available for the JFC game. Those are the only couple of changes Ferrando may opt for as the playoffs qualification quest continues.

“Our target is always to win. In the final days of the league stage, our mentality is still the same - to get the three points and to carry that form into the final four matches. In the last match, our plan worked in the first half. Every match is different, but Jamshedpur and Bengaluru have more or less the same mentality. For us, making the best decisions every moment is important,” said Ferrando.

The two teams share an almost evenly balanced head-to-head history in the ISL. The Red Miners have won thrice in five meetings, while the Mariners have risen successfully twice.