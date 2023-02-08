Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters conquer Chennaiyin FC to edge closer to playoff

    First Published Feb 8, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

    ISL 2022-23: Matchday 19 continued on Tuesday, as Kerala Blasters hosted Chennaiyin FC, and it was the former that managed to edge past with a 2-1 success, inching closer to a playoff spot.

    Image credit: FSDL

    Kerala Blasters (KBFC) bounced back from behind to ensure a 2-1 triumph over former ten-time record champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) to edge closer to the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) playoffs at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Tuesday. Abdenasser El Khayati hammered the season's fastest goal in the second minute, putting the visitors ahead before Adrian Luna (38th) cancelled it with a lovely curling effort and then set up Rahul KP's strike (64th).

    Kerala's seventh conquest at home put it four points clear of FC Goa (FCG) and ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in third place in the table. It will be taking on former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) with the hope of clinching the playoffs on February 11. CFC's hopes to advance are now down to a mathematical possibility only.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23 - EAST BENGAL FC HOSTS NORTHEAST UNITED FC AMIDST MATHEMATICAL PLAYOFFS OPPORTUNITY IN MIND

    Image credit: FSDL

    The Marina Machans will face East Bengal (EBFC) next on February 12, who could be identical on points with them with a victory on Wednesday versus NorthEast United (NEUFC). El Khayati quieted the stands a couple of minutes into the contest with his season's ninth goal. Victor Mongil failed to deal with a long ball that was ultimately played into the path of Khayati by Petar Sliskovic.

    Image credit: FSDL

    The Dutchman footed with the ball at the edge of the box before shipping it into the net, off the upright. Anirudh Thapa precluded Rahul KP's pass to Samad inside the box before the lost ball went straight to Luna, who swooped on it and bowed it into the top right corner for the equaliser. Blasters then turned things around when Luna clobbered a cross into the box from the right before Rahul stuffed it past Samik Mitra.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    football ISL 2022-23: East Bengal FC hosts NorthEast United FC amidst mathematical playoffs opportunity in mind snt

    ISL 2022-23: East Bengal FC hosts NorthEast United FC amidst mathematical playoffs opportunity in mind

    football isl 2022 23 time running out for chennaiyin fc playoff challenge ahead of clash against kerala blasters fc snt

    ISL 2022-23: Time running out for Chennaiyin FC’s playoff challenge ahead of clash against Kerala Blasters FC

    football ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC's coach Grayson delighted with first ever win over ATK Mohun Bagan snt

    ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC's coach Grayson delighted with first-ever win over ATK Mohun Bagan

    football ISL 2022-23: No room for error as Odisha FC hosts playoff rivals FC Goa snt

    ISL 2022-23: No room for error as Odisha FC hosts playoff rivals FC Goa

    football ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC coach Boothroyd delighted with win over NorthEast United FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC coach Boothroyd delighted with win over NorthEast United FC

    Recent Stories

    Pune Nashik high speed rail project route threatens giant telescope

    Pune-Nashik high speed rail project route threatens giant telescope

    Did Trisha walked out of Thalapathy Vijay's film Leo? Here's what we know RBA

    Did Trisha walked out of Thalapathy Vijay's film Leo? Here's what we know

    RBI Monetary Policy Updates: Governor Shaktikanta Das announces MPC statement; check details AJR

    RBI Monetary Policy Updates: Governor Shaktikanta Das announces MPC statement; Repo rate hiked by 25 bps

    Delhi liquor policy case: CBI arrests Hyderabad CA, former aide of CM KCR's daughter AJR

    Delhi liquor policy case: CBI arrests Hyderabad CA, former aide of CM KCR's daughter

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas with Malti Marie enjoying snow vacay in Aspen-see pictures RBA

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas with Malti Marie enjoying snow vacay in Aspen-see pictures

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon