ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters conquer Chennaiyin FC to edge closer to playoff

ISL 2022-23: Matchday 19 continued on Tuesday, as Kerala Blasters hosted Chennaiyin FC, and it was the former that managed to edge past with a 2-1 success, inching closer to a playoff spot.

Image credit: FSDL

Kerala Blasters (KBFC) bounced back from behind to ensure a 2-1 triumph over former ten-time record champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) to edge closer to the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) playoffs at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Tuesday. Abdenasser El Khayati hammered the season's fastest goal in the second minute, putting the visitors ahead before Adrian Luna (38th) cancelled it with a lovely curling effort and then set up Rahul KP's strike (64th).

Kerala's seventh conquest at home put it four points clear of FC Goa (FCG) and ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in third place in the table. It will be taking on former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) with the hope of clinching the playoffs on February 11. CFC's hopes to advance are now down to a mathematical possibility only.

ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23 - EAST BENGAL FC HOSTS NORTHEAST UNITED FC AMIDST MATHEMATICAL PLAYOFFS OPPORTUNITY IN MIND