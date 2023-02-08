ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters conquer Chennaiyin FC to edge closer to playoff
ISL 2022-23: Matchday 19 continued on Tuesday, as Kerala Blasters hosted Chennaiyin FC, and it was the former that managed to edge past with a 2-1 success, inching closer to a playoff spot.
Image credit: FSDL
Kerala Blasters (KBFC) bounced back from behind to ensure a 2-1 triumph over former ten-time record champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) to edge closer to the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) playoffs at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Tuesday. Abdenasser El Khayati hammered the season's fastest goal in the second minute, putting the visitors ahead before Adrian Luna (38th) cancelled it with a lovely curling effort and then set up Rahul KP's strike (64th).
Kerala's seventh conquest at home put it four points clear of FC Goa (FCG) and ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in third place in the table. It will be taking on former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) with the hope of clinching the playoffs on February 11. CFC's hopes to advance are now down to a mathematical possibility only.
ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23 - EAST BENGAL FC HOSTS NORTHEAST UNITED FC AMIDST MATHEMATICAL PLAYOFFS OPPORTUNITY IN MIND
Image credit: FSDL
The Marina Machans will face East Bengal (EBFC) next on February 12, who could be identical on points with them with a victory on Wednesday versus NorthEast United (NEUFC). El Khayati quieted the stands a couple of minutes into the contest with his season's ninth goal. Victor Mongil failed to deal with a long ball that was ultimately played into the path of Khayati by Petar Sliskovic.
Image credit: FSDL
The Dutchman footed with the ball at the edge of the box before shipping it into the net, off the upright. Anirudh Thapa precluded Rahul KP's pass to Samad inside the box before the lost ball went straight to Luna, who swooped on it and bowed it into the top right corner for the equaliser. Blasters then turned things around when Luna clobbered a cross into the box from the right before Rahul stuffed it past Samik Mitra.
(With inputs from PTI)