ISL 2022-23: 'Bipin bhai makes it much easier' - Lallianzuala Chhangte on their Mumbai City partnership

ISL 2022-23 will see Mumbai City going head-to-head against FC Goa, as the former would be aiming to win the League Winners Shield. Meanwhile, MCFC's Lallianzuala Chhangte was all-praise for Bipin Singh.

Image credit: FSDL

On Saturday, former champion Mumbai City (MCFC) will be taking on FC Goa (FCG) in a contest that will considerably impact their tussle for the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) League Winners Shield. MCFC is on an unbeaten run so far, and if it manages to lengthen the streak to 17 fixtures, it will make a giant stride in reserving the Shield. At the core of this sovereignty for the Islanders has been the connection between Indian wingers Lallianzuala Chhangte and Bipin Singh. They have collectively been entangled in 22 of MCFC's 47 goals this season. Chhangte has notched up nine goals and five assists in 16 matches and spoke that having someone like Bipin on the other wing has played a significant role.

Image credit: FSDL

"It makes the work so much easier, having a player like Bipin bhai, who can run as fast as me. And, of course, even the foreign players are beneficial on and off the pitch. When I see them run, especially players older than me, running and chasing the ball, it gives me extra motivation to help them out," voiced Chhangte. This season, Chhangte and Bipin have engraved defences open with their pace, dribbling, and capacity to link up with each other. It is not uncommon to see Mumbai's attacks start with a run behind defenders by Chhangte or a lung-busting run by Bipin on the flanks. Bipin conveys that he and Chhangte are close, on and off the field, and their respect for each other comes through when they talk.

Image credit: FSDL