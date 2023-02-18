ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan desperate to upset Kerala Blasters to survive in playoffs spot race

ISL 2022-23: Matchday 21 continues on Saturday, with ATK Mohun Bagan hosting Kerala Blasters. The contest is significant for the former to stay alive in the tight playoffs race.

Only a couple of playoff spots are up for grabs. ATK Mohun Bagan will be enthusiastic about sealing one this weekend as it takes on Kerala Blasters (KBFC) in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday. ATKMB needs three points from its remaining couple of fixtures to confirm qualification and will be looking to flee from the pressure of a battle in the final Matchweek with FC Goa (FCG) and Odisha FC (OFC), both within touching distance of it on the table.

Earlier this week, ATKMB failed to enlist a victory for a third successive match for the first time this season. The Mariners were on the brink of clinching a point versus defending champion Hyderabad FC (HFC) after what would have been a second straight goalless draw for them. But, a late Bartholomew Ogbeche goal denied them.

ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando has been managing his recent weeks without a couple of fundamental players, Hugo Boumous and Ashique Kuruniyan. The duo was missing from the matchday gang yet again last week. In Boumous’ absence, Federico Gallego has started the previous three contests but has yet to make his first goal contribution.

“This team needs to show character and is a strong team. The recent results have been disappointing, but difficult situations provide the best moments to work on a plan for the future. We must work together, follow the plan and forget the previous results. That is what is best for the team. Everyone at the club wants to win the last two matches,” said Ferrando.

Ferrando’s former team, Goa, were beaten by record former two-time champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) on Thursday, and that outcome confirmed KBFC’s playoff qualification. As a result, an enormous weight will be off the Blasters’ shoulders ahead of this crunch meeting. However, it still needs four points to guarantee a third-place finish.

It will also be looking to mend its away form before the playoffs, having lost five of its nine fixtures on the road. Four of those have come in its last five expeditions. The Blasters are yet to prevail in an away game in the new year, with their previous one coming in Jamshedpur in December. To make matters worse, head coach Ivan Vukomanovic will need the suspended Adrian Luna in the game against ATKMB.

“When you start a season, you know that all your players are at risk of being suspended at some point. Even last season, we were without Luna for two or three games, which happens in football. We always have enough quality players who can jump into the lineup, so that is not a problem,” said Vukomanovic.

The two teams have encountered five instances in the ISL, and the Blasters are yet to win a match in this fixture. ATKMB has bested on four experiences, including its 5-2 success earlier this season.