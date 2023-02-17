ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC host Jamshedpur FC as they look to test bench strength ahead of the playoffs

The Red Miners are out of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 playoffs race but can go level on points with East Bengal FC with a win.

After cementing second place, Hyderabad FC will be looking to finish their final Hero Indian Super League (ISL) league game at home on a high as they take on Jamshedpur FC at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Saturday. Although the Red Miners are out of the playoff race, a victory would bring them even with East Bengal FC in terms of points.

Only twice have Hyderabad FC won in their last five games. One of these triumphs occurred during their most recent matchup with ATK Mohun Bagan earlier this week. Before introducing Bartholomew Ogbeche as a substitute, Manolo Marquez's team was in danger of losing ground.

Ogbeche may start the match against Jamshedpur FC after scoring his eighth goal of the year. The lone striker for the most recent game was Javier Siverio, who has five goals thus far. Marquez is anticipated to provide opportunities to a few players who are not in the team's starting lineup now that a second-place finish is assured.

"We are already second and tomorrow we will play with some players who are usually not in the lineup, but they deserve to be in it because they have trained really well throughout the season," said Marquez. "I expect the game against Jamshedpur FC to be difficult because they are playing good football. They played to win against ATK [Mohun Bagan] and NorthEast [United]. I think they have found their best team," he added.

Despite winning the League Shield last year, Jamshedpur FC has only accumulated 13 points so far this campaign. The Red Miners have seen a remarkable surge, scoring more than half of their season's points in the previous five games as they inch closer to ninth place. Jamshedpur FC held ATK Mohun Bagan to a scoreless draw last week to earn a crucial point.

Jamshedpur FC went most of the season without a victory away from home. The Red Miners' victories over East Bengal FC in Kolkata and NorthEast United FC in Guwahati during the previous five matches brought about a change in the situation.

“The preparations are going really well. I’m delighted with the response of the players in the last eight or nine games. We are back on an upward curve again which is important,” said Boothroyd. “I’m looking forward to the game. Hyderabad FC have become a big player in the league over the last few years. We had chances in the reverse fixture but were only beaten by the odd goal. Now we are looking forward to this challenge,” he added.

There have been four stalemates in seven previous Hero ISL encounters between the two sides. Jamshedpur FC have won twice, while Hyderabad FC notched their first-ever win earlier this season in the reverse fixture.