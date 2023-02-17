Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC host Jamshedpur FC as they look to test bench strength ahead of the playoffs

    The Red Miners are out of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 playoffs race but can go level on points with East Bengal FC with a win.

    football ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC host Jamshedpur FC as they look to test bench strength ahead of the playoffs snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 17, 2023, 9:40 PM IST

    After cementing second place, Hyderabad FC will be looking to finish their final Hero Indian Super League (ISL) league game at home on a high as they take on Jamshedpur FC at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Saturday. Although the Red Miners are out of the playoff race, a victory would bring them even with East Bengal FC in terms of points.

    Only twice have Hyderabad FC won in their last five games. One of these triumphs occurred during their most recent matchup with ATK Mohun Bagan earlier this week. Before introducing Bartholomew Ogbeche as a substitute, Manolo Marquez's team was in danger of losing ground.

    Ogbeche may start the match against Jamshedpur FC after scoring his eighth goal of the year. The lone striker for the most recent game was Javier Siverio, who has five goals thus far. Marquez is anticipated to provide opportunities to a few players who are not in the team's starting lineup now that a second-place finish is assured.

    "We are already second and tomorrow we will play with some players who are usually not in the lineup, but they deserve to be in it because they have trained really well throughout the season," said Marquez. "I expect the game against Jamshedpur FC to be difficult because they are playing good football. They played to win against ATK [Mohun Bagan] and NorthEast [United]. I think they have found their best team," he added.

    Despite winning the League Shield last year, Jamshedpur FC has only accumulated 13 points so far this campaign. The Red Miners have seen a remarkable surge, scoring more than half of their season's points in the previous five games as they inch closer to ninth place. Jamshedpur FC held ATK Mohun Bagan to a scoreless draw last week to earn a crucial point.

    Jamshedpur FC went most of the season without a victory away from home. The Red Miners' victories over East Bengal FC in Kolkata and NorthEast United FC in Guwahati during the previous five matches brought about a change in the situation.

    “The preparations are going really well. I’m delighted with the response of the players in the last eight or nine games. We are back on an upward curve again which is important,” said Boothroyd. “I’m looking forward to the game. Hyderabad FC have become a big player in the league over the last few years. We had chances in the reverse fixture but were only beaten by the odd goal. Now we are looking forward to this challenge,” he added.

    There have been four stalemates in seven previous Hero ISL encounters between the two sides. Jamshedpur FC have won twice, while Hyderabad FC notched their first-ever win earlier this season in the reverse fixture.

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2023, 9:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: Indian bowlers restrict Australia to 263; social media all-praise for Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 2nd Test: Indian bowlers restrict Australia to 263; social media all-praise for Ashwin

    football saudi pro league Hold, set, shoot Al-Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo gears up to continue goal-scoring spree against Al-Taawoun snt

    'Hold, set, shoot!': Al-Nassr's Ronaldo gears up to continue goal-scoring spree against Al-Taawoun

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2nd Test: What a stunner - KL Rahul acrobatic catch to dismiss Usman Khawaja has internet talking-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'What a stunner!' - Rahul's acrobatic catch to dismiss Khawaja has internet talking

    ind vs aus 2022-23 Meme fest explodes after Disney+ Hotstar suffers outage amid India vs Australia second Test in Delhi snt

    Disney+Hotstar down during India vs Australia; meme fest explodes as fans believe domain expiry the reason

    pro-wrestling WWE: Does Cody Rhodes have backstage heat against Seth Rollins?-ayh

    WWE: Does Cody Rhodes have backstage heat against Seth Rollins?

    Recent Stories

    Will challenge decision to recognise Eknath Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena in SC: Uddhav Thackeray slams EC - adt

    Will challenge decision to recognise Eknath Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena in SC: Uddhav Thackeray slams EC

    Working to win 150 seats: BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls

    Working to win 150 seats: BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls

    India deepwater story How Narendra Modi government push for offshore exploration has appealed energy giants snt

    India's 'deepwater' story: How Modi govt's push for offshore exploration has appealed energy giants

    'Mujhe shembdi pasand hai uska': Style icon Urfi Javed is all applauds for Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan vma

    'Mujhe shembdi pasand hai uska': Style icon Urfi Javed is all applauds for Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan

    From the IAF Vault: Story of how the longest-serving squadron got cobra on its crest

    From the IAF Vault: Story of how the longest-serving squadron got cobra on its crest

    Recent Videos

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon