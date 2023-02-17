ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC one step closer to playoffs dream after convincing win over NorthEast United FC

Goals from Nandhakumar Sekar, Victor Rodriguez, and Diego Mauricio against NorthEast United FC picked up three vital points for the Juggernauts.

By crushing NorthEast United FC 3-1 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Friday, Odisha FC reclaimed a playoff spot in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23. Nandhakumar Sekar, Victor Rodriguez, and Diego Mauricio scored goals to give the Juggernauts three crucial points, putting them one point away from securing their first-ever postseason qualifying.

Pedro Martin and Diego Mauricio started the game for Odisha FC up forward. Although there was a clear intention to attack, NorthEast United FC got off to a stronger start and made more forward moves in the opening ten minutes. Jithin MS made the initial attempt, attempting to bend a shot from the left wing into the far post but missing it wide.

Odisha FC, at the other end of the field, eventually began pressing the NorthEast United FC defence. The Spanish team of Martin and Saul Crespo had opportunities, but none of them could hit the mark with their endeavours.

Nonetheless, the tie was broken, and Odisha FC gained an important advantage in the 36th minute. After a brief corner, Raynier Fernandes and Sahil Panwar exchanged a few passes until the latter found Nandhakumar close to the edge of the box. After giving the goal a quick glance, the winger drove the ball into the top right corner with his boot.

In the first ten minutes of the second half, NorthEast United FC had a few chances. Aaron Evans' header from a corner that was intended for the far post missed the mark. Later, as he noticed an opening at the near post, Parthib Gogoi displayed outstanding awareness on the right flank. The kid tried his luck from close to the touchline, forcing Amrinder to reposition himself and palm the ball behind for a corner.

Just five minutes after the hour mark, Odisha FC built a two-goal lead. Crespo delivered a low ball to Rodriguez's box from the right wing. Seven minutes after coming in, the replacement's clever touch allowed him to avoid Evans and drive it beyond Bhattacharja. Laldanmawia Ralte fouled Crespo inside the box in the final 10 minutes, resulting in a penalty. To make it 3-0, Mauricio shot it clean down the middle.

Wilmar Gil's penalty-kick goal after Shubham Sarangi's foul in the second minute of stoppage time cost Odisha FC their first clean sheet in eight games.

Odisha FC will host Jamshedpur FC on February 22 after advancing over FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan. FC Goa's chances of making the playoffs may be over if they win that game, as they will depend on ATK Mohun Bagan losing both of their remaining games. On February 24, NorthEast United FC will play Chennaiyin FC at the Marina Arena to close out the regular season.

Key Stats:

- Sahil Panwar attempted 7 tackles and made 3 interceptions

- Aaron Evans made 6 clearances, 3 tackles, and 2 blocks

- Thoiba Singh finished with a passing accuracy of 94%