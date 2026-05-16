In a bizarre case from the US, a 65-year-old woman shot her husband dead because she was annoyed that he kept checking on her after her open-heart surgery. Sheri Mitchell Clutts, who had been with Timothy Clutts for 15 years, called the police herself after the crime. She has now been charged with murder and sent to jail.

In a truly bizarre incident from the US, a 65-year-old woman shot her husband dead, apparently because she got fed up with him constantly asking about her health after her open-heart surgery. The woman, Sheri Mitchell Clutts from Russellville, Alabama, killed her husband of 15 years, Timothy Clutts (69).

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What's even stranger is that Sheri herself called the police on May 10 to report the incident. She first told the emergency control room that her husband was a threat and his presence was making her uncomfortable.

Wife Called The Police Herself

When the police arrived, they found Timothy's body in a recliner in the living room with a gunshot wound to his chest. The 'New York Post' first reported this strange murder case. Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver spoke about the incident. "When I got to the scene, she was showing signs of being very mentally disturbed. It was hard to figure out what was going on in her mind at that moment," he said.

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'Annoying' Health Updates

Initially, Sheri tried to claim she shot her husband in self-defence. But during questioning, the real reason came out. Sheri had undergone open-heart surgery just two weeks ago. She told the police that she was resting in her room, and got angry because her husband would repeatedly come in to check on her.

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Wife Pulled the Trigger

Feeling annoyed by his questions, Sheri waited with a handgun for him to enter her room. But when Timothy didn't show up for a long time, she went looking for him with the gun. She finally found Timothy sitting in his recliner and shot him in the chest. Police have recovered the gun used in the murder. Sheriff Oliver added that this case isn't as simple as it looks and a detailed investigation is needed to understand the accused's exact mental state.

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Accused's Mental State Under Scrutiny

"Usually, it's tough to find the accused and gather evidence. But in this case, we were surprised that the accused confessed everything openly," the police said. They are also looking into whether there were other problems between the couple. For now, Sheri has been charged with murder and is being held in the Franklin County Jail without bail.