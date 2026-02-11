Crypto super PAC Fairshake commits $5M to Trump-backed Barry Moore, signaling early muscle in the 2026 Senate race.

Fairshake is backing Trump-endorsed Barry Moore in Alabama’s Republican Senate primary, according to Bloomberg.

The crypto super PAC raised $202.9 million in 2024 and currently holds $116 million for the 2026 midterms.

More than half of Fairshake’s 2024 funding came from corporations, including Coinbase and Ripple.

Ahead of the November mid-term elections, crypto super political action committee (PAC) Fairshake has reportedly committed $5 million to support Trump-endorsed Barry Moore in Alabama’s Republican Senate primary.

According to Bloomberg, the spending will be made through Fairshake affiliate Defend American Jobs as independent expenditures, meaning the funds will finance advertising supporting Moore but cannot be coordinated directly with his campaign.

CNBC reported last month that Fairshake, a super PAC bankrolled by major crypto industry players like Coinbase (COIN) and a16z, holds $116 million in cash reserves ahead of the 2026 midterms. The fundraising total includes $11 million in new contributions,

“With the midterms on the horizon, we are poised to continue backing candidates committed to advancing innovation, growing jobs, and enacting thoughtful, responsible regulation,” Fairshake told Bloomberg.

Who Is Barry Moore?

Moore, currently a U.S. Republican representative from Alabama, is running to replace Senator Tommy Tuberville, who has also previously backed pro-crypto policies.

In December last year, Moore showed his support toward crypto, writing, “Crypto is not a fad. It is part of our future. It is part of Alabama’s future.” He also aligned himself with President Donald Trump’s digital asset push. Moore said he was “thankful” that Trump made it clear the U.S. should be positioned as “the leader in digital asset markets.”

Referring to Trump’s January 23 executive order on digital assets, Moore echoed the broader message of American innovation, adding that “crypto should be no different” from past technological breakthroughs led by U.S. entrepreneurs.

Crypto’s Expanding Political Influence

The $5 million backing for Moore comes after Fairshake’s massive 2024 election expenditure.

According to OpenSecrets data, Fairshake raised around $260 million during the 2024 election cycle. More than half of that, about $107.9 million, came directly from corporations, primarily Coinbase and Ripple (XRP).

Additional contributions included $44 million from the founders of Andreessen Horowitz, $5 million from the Gemini (GEMI) founders, Winklevoss twins, and $1 million from Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, making the digital asset industry one of the most significant political benefactors of the election.

