Vets in Texas pulled off a miracle by saving a snake that swallowed three golf balls. They sedated the reptile and pushed the balls out through its mouth without any surgery. The rescue video is now going viral across social media.

Vets in America just saved a snake that swallowed three whole golf balls, and they did it without a single cut. The bizarre rescue video is grabbing massive attention online right now. The South Texas Avian and Exotic Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, handled this crazy medical emergency.

Three Golf Balls

The hospital dropped the rescue footage on Instagram on September 22. Reports say the doctors first gave the snake strong anesthesia to calm it down. You can see the vets using their hands to carefully push the trapped golf balls from the back of the snake's body. They moved the balls up one by one. The snake opened its mouth as each ball reached the top, and the medical team gently pulled them out. The doctors successfully removed all three golf balls this way.

'A case to remember'

Skipping surgery was the biggest win in this whole treatment. Nobody knows exactly why the snake ate the golf balls. Many social media users guess the snake mistook the white balls for eggs, though the hospital has not confirmed this theory. The hospital staff shared a quote saying, "You never know what will come through the door in exotic animal medicine." The authorities added that they will remember this rare case for a very long time.