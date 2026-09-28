A terrifying video of a massive landslide in Nepal has gone viral on social media, showing what appears to be a huge section of a steep Himalayan slope suddenly giving way. The footage has left viewers stunned as earth, rocks and debris rapidly move down the mountainside, creating the impression that an entire section of the mountain is collapsing within mere three seconds.

The video is being widely shared as Nepal battles several days of torrential rain, floods and landslides. The footage has been linked to the Chame area of Manang, where a landslide has affected the flow of the Marsyangdi River. Local authorities have urged people living near the river and surrounding settlements to remain on high alert.

Terrifying: Entire mountain collapses in seconds in Nepal's Manang



One moment the mountain is standing. The next, it's gone. Rock, mud and trees crash down all at once, with nothing anyone can do but watch.

Praying for everyone there.



For those of us in the hills, this is a… pic.twitter.com/epw77zrUJX — Kumaon Jagran (@KumaonJagran) September 28, 2026

The dramatic visuals have also triggered a wave of reactions online, with many users expressing shock at how quickly the mountainside appears to move.

Massive landslide caught on camera

The video begins with a large, steep mountain slope appearing relatively still. Within moments, a section of the terrain starts moving before a much larger mass of soil, rock and vegetation breaks loose.

The debris rushes down the slope in a broad wave, sending clouds of dust and loose material into the air. The scale and speed of the collapse make the footage particularly alarming.

A massive landslide has struck Nepal and the footage is hard to believe



It looks like an entire mountain collapsed in seconds pic.twitter.com/P3vUPZMj6X — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) September 28, 2026

Several people who reacted to the video said they would have immediately run away rather than remain close to the scene. One user wrote that the situation was too risky to stand nearby and watch unfold. Another said the footage was sad to watch and hoped people living in the affected area were safe.

Other reactions focused on the unstable terrain, with users questioning whether the surrounding ground may also have been moving. Some blamed climate change, while others criticised people who appeared to keep filming instead of moving away from the danger.