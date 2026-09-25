A Chinese man recorded the last 14 days of his 63-year-old mother, and the video is now making everyone on social media cry. She just came to his city for a fever and cough checkup. But doctors suspected leukemia, and she passed away within days. She faced death with zero complaints.

A heartbreaking video from China is making everyone on social media tear up. A man named Gao, who originally hails from Inner Mongolia, recorded the last 14 days of his 63-year-old mother's life. She came to his city for medical treatment on August 29. At that time, she looked completely healthy. Gao first filmed her walking out of the railway station. She was wearing her favourite red coat and walking with full energy.

Suspected lung infection, but...

She travelled to her son's city because she had a continuous cough and fever. The South China Morning Post reported that doctors initially thought it was just a lung infection. But her health went downhill very fast within a few days. She started getting breathing issues and severe body pain. So, they shifted her to Beijing for better treatment. Doctors admitted her to the ICU and suspected she had blood cancer (leukemia). They even collected her bone marrow for advanced testing. But sadly, she passed away before the test results could even arrive.

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A sudden goodbye

She arrived on August 29 and passed away on September 11. The disease spread so fast that the family did not even get time to process her illness or her sudden death. Gao says doctors asked if they wanted to continue treatment or take her home. Since she was in extreme pain, she told them she just wanted to go home. Finally, her organs started failing due to leukemia, and she breathed her last at the age of 63. She spent her final hours surrounded by her husband and kids.

No complaints, no regrets

She even picked out the clothes she wanted to wear for her funeral. She clearly told them she wanted a cremation. She also reached out to her son's mother-in-law to thank her for all the support. Gao mentions that his mother had absolutely no complaints about life. She had no unfulfilled wishes and no worries about her family. Gao said, "If you measure life by its depth and not its length, then my mother lived a very rich and complete life." He added that he recorded those videos just to keep her memories alive forever.