Chinese businesswoman and etiquette coach Sarah Jane Ho took to Instagram to share that her four-month-old baby falls asleep while listening to the Hanuman Chalisa. Her post has received a lot of love on social media.

You may remember Sarah Jane Ho from the Netflix show Mind Your Manners. The renowned etiquette coach and Chinese businesswoman, who lives in Los Angeles, is now married and a mother to a beautiful baby boy. She is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses of her life on Instagram. Recently, she took to the platform to share a heartfelt post about her baby!

Sarah Jane Ho's baby listens to Hanuman Chalisa!

Yes, you read that right. Sarah shared that she plays the Hanuman Chalisa for her four-month-old baby when he gets fussy. According to her, it helps soothe him and allows him to peacefully fall back asleep. Sharing a cute picture of her baby boy, she wrote, " 4 months old and some musings on becoming a mother at 40…

When baby is fussy or melting down, playing the Indian song Hanuman Chalisa calms him within 5 seconds and puts him to sleep in 2 minutes (I discovered this song from Indian friends at Burning Man and now play it on loop every morning) For the first 9 months baby doesn’t realize he’s a separate entity so whenever he cries I IMMEDIATELY pick him up. I don’t believe in letting him “cry it out."

She added, “Playing Brahms’ lullaby 8 minutes every day helps baby’s brain grow faster (there’s data behind this) I’m sending peanuts and soy milk to my surrogate (she is pumping breast milk for us) so that baby has early exposure and won’t get allergies (I’ve no idea if this is scientifically proven, I’m just following my intuition) (p.s. for more on my surrogacy journey listen to episode 69 of my podcast Hot Water) I’m also exposing baby J to friends and neighbours’ dogs so he won’t become allergic to pets later (again just following my intuition) Letting baby’s bare feet touch natural surfaces like stone, grass, or dirt supports their neurological and physical development so I am “grounding” him in the garden every day. Over 200k nerve endings in baby feet! Any more tips you can share with me that I can try out with baby J?”

How Netizen's Reacted!

One user wrote, “Interesting... Hanuman Chalisa is my daily mantra... It's very healing for people who have Ketu in the 8th house... natural medicine.” Another user wrote, “I’ve been enjoying your posts lately. I even stayed here for a while, listening to the song. It’s so calming! Baby J is truly fortunate to have you as his mother.” While another comment read, “Listen to Venkateswara stotram iskcon bangalore on youtube.”