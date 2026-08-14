A truck driver from Tamil Nadu was tragically found dead inside his vehicle in Saudi Arabia. A medical examination confirmed that he died of a heart attack. After completing all the legal procedures, his body was sent back to his hometown and cremated.

Riyadh: In a sad incident, a man from Tamil Nadu was found dead inside his parked truck in Saudi Arabia. The deceased has been identified as Prabhakar (49), a native of Pudukkottai in Tamil Nadu.

His body was discovered in a truck parked on the roadside in Al Sairah, a place about 180 km from Hafar Al-Batin in the Eastern Province. A detailed medical examination confirmed that a heart attack was the cause of death.

Prabhakar had been working as a driver for a major transport company in Saudi Arabia for the last two years. The incident came to light when his colleagues got worried. Prabhakar was part of a nine-truck convoy travelling with goods from Dammam to Hafar Al-Batin. While the other trucks reached the destination on time, Prabhakar's vehicle did not. His colleagues tried calling his phone, but there was no response.

Kuwait Horror: Indian Man’s Fall Inside Mall Triggers Police Probe! Read Details

This led to a search, and they eventually found his truck parked on the roadside in Al Sairah. When they opened the vehicle, they found Prabhakar lifeless inside. They immediately informed the authorities. The Al Sairah police and forensic teams arrived at the spot and conducted a preliminary investigation.

Once the Al Sairah police station reported the incident, Vibin Mattathil, the President of the Hafar Al-Batin OICC, stepped in. With the help of the Indian Embassy, he helped speed up all the necessary legal formalities.

Kuwait: Woman’s Leap From Sheikh Jaber Bridge Sparks Dramatic Rescue!

After the police, forensic, and medical procedures were completed, Prabhakar's body was sent back to India. The company he worked for covered all the expenses, including embalming and air transportation. His body was received by his relatives at Chennai airport and the final rites were performed. He is survived by his father Palanivel, mother Velayu, wife Yogalakshmi, and sons Manikandan and Manoj Kumar.