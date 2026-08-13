After attending his father's funeral in Rosario, Messi flew back to Miami for a crucial match. He started on the bench for the first half.

MIAMI: In a truly emotional moment, Argentinian legend Lionel Messi returned to the football field just four days after the heartbreaking loss of his father, Jorge Messi.

He played for Inter Miami in a crucial Leagues Cup match against the Mexican club León on Wednesday, August 12. This surprise return came shortly after Messi posted on social media, expressing doubts about his future in football.

Messi's father and agent, Jorge Messi, passed away at 68 on August 8 after a long illness. After the funeral at a private cemetery in Rosario, Messi flew back to Miami. He was on the bench for the first half of the game.

He came on as a substitute in the second half and played the entire time, but unfortunately, Inter Miami lost the match 3-2. This was a must-win game for Miami to advance in the tournament, especially after their previous loss to Monterrey.

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In a farewell note to his father, the 39-year-old Messi had written, "I don't know what I'll do without you. I don't know how to move forward. I've only ever played football, and I have serious doubts about how long I'll continue this."

Messi remembered his father as his guide, agent, and friend from the very beginning, when he was just a kid playing football on the streets of Rosario. Seeing Messi back on the field while dealing with such a huge personal loss has moved fans and the entire football world.

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