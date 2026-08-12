A boat meant for just 90 passengers was carrying around 120 people, including 12 children, when it sank in Zimbabwe. This tragic accident happened in Lake Kariba, near the Zambian border.

Harare: A terrible boat accident in Zimbabwe has killed 44 people. The incident happened in Lake Kariba, near the border with Zambia. Thankfully, rescue teams managed to save around 77 people.

The boat was dangerously overcrowded. It had a capacity for only 90 passengers and four crew members, but reports say there were about 120 people on board. This included 12 children.

King Cobra: Massive 14-Foot Snake Triggers Scare in Vithura Home!

Police have confirmed that they have recovered 44 bodies from the lake. Following the tragedy, Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared it a national disaster. The government has deployed all possible resources for the rescue, including helicopters and military boats. Shockingly, videos are now surfacing on social media, shared by officials, which show just how crowded the boat was before it even left the shore.

For context, Lake Kariba is one of the world's largest man-made lakes. It sits on the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia and is home to major hydroelectric power projects for both nations.

Kerala Floods: Woman Opens Home for Families, Cowshed for Stranded Cattle!