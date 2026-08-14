Spanish broadcaster RTVE faces criticism after allegedly skipping Israeli hurdler Omri Shiff’s introduction at the European Athletics Championships. The viral incident sparked outrage and accusations of discrimination, though RTVE has not provided an official reason for the omission.

Spanish national broadcaster RTVE has come under heavy scrutiny after its commentators appeared to have deliberately skipped the introduction of Israeli hurdler Omri Shiff during the European Athletics Championships 2026 in Birmingham.

Israeli hurdler Omri Shiff featured in the 400m men’s hurdles, where he failed to qualify for the final after being disqualified from his Round 1 heat for a lane infringement, ending his campaign at the ongoing European Athletics Championships. He was one of the 18 athletes from Israel to feature in Europe’s prestigious athletic competition.

Omri Shiff found himself at the centre of controversy not for his disqualification from the race due to lane infringement, but for the stark silence from commentators who skipped his introduction while naming every other competitor in the heat.

Also Read: 15-point Gaza plan just operational, not peace plan: Palestinian envoy

Spanish Broadcaster’s Skipping of Israeli Hurdler’s Name Goes ,Viral

As the 400m men’s hurdlers in heat 1 were taking their positions, the Spanish national broadcaster RTVE began to introduce the competitors lane by lane, calling out every runner's name and nationality. However, the commentators went completely silent after the camera panned on Israel’s Omri Shiff.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), the Spanish commentators were heard calling out every runner’s nationality until the camera moved to Lane 5, where Shiff was positioned, prompting a noticeable pause, and the discussion pivoted to a technical delay, noting that one of the athletes took a long time to get into his position.

Thereafter, the commentators resumed their lane-by-lane introductions as soon as the camera shifted to the next runner. Omri Shiff was apparently unaware of the fact that his name was omitted during the live broadcast, as he was completely focused on his race preparation and warm-up routine.

Scroll to load tweet…

Spanish national broadcaster RTVE’s refusal to introduce Omri Shiff was likely to have stemmed from the ongoing controversy surrounding Israel’s participation in international competitions, especially amid heightened political tensions surrounding Israeli athletes at major sporting events.

However, no official reason or evidence has been provided by the Spanish national broadcaster, RTVE, for omitting Omri Shiff’s introduction ahead of the start of the race, leaving everyone who heard the live commentary.

Viral Clip Sparks Outrage Over RTVE’s Treatment of Israeli Athlete

Spanish broadcaster’s deliberate skipping of Israeli hurdler Omri Shiff’s introduction has sparked outrage and criticism on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with several users questioning the broadcaster’s decision and accusing it of unfairly singling out the Israeli athlete.

Taking to their X handles, the majority of netizens condemned the apparent omission, with some calling the incident ‘disgusting’ and others accusing RTVE of discrimination against the Israeli athlete, stating that the broadcaster’s actions were inappropriate and unacceptable, and questioning why Shiff was singled out during the athlete introductions.

However, some questioned Israel’s participation in the European Athletics Championships, given that the country is geographically located in Asia, especially West Asia, while others questioned whether Israeli athletes should be allowed to compete in European sporting events.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Though Israel is geographically located in West Asia, the country is a member of the European Athletics Association, which includes federations spanning Europe, Israel, and several transcontinental nations. Israel was excluded from the Asian sports federations in the 1970s amid political pressure and subsequently moved into European sporting frameworks.

Also Read: Former Santosh Trophy footballer Aseem Koraliyadan dies in accident