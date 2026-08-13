Many of us leave essential items like medicines, mobiles, laptops, or water bottles in our cars. But during summer, the high temperature inside a parked car can damage these things and also increase the risk of theft.

These days, a car isn't just for getting around; it's a part of our daily lives. That's why, in a rush, many of us leave our bags, electronic gadgets, medicines, or other important items in the car. But this habit can sometimes lead to serious problems. Especially in the summer, the temperature inside a car parked in the sun can rise very quickly. This not only damages certain items but also creates a security risk. Even during the monsoon, it's not a good idea to leave things in the car for too long. Let's take a look at what you should always take with you when you get out of your car.

Don't leave medicines in the car

If you take any regular medication, never leave it in the car. The temperature inside a car parked in the sun shoots up fast. This extreme heat can destroy the quality and effectiveness of some medicines. Every medicine needs to be stored at a specific temperature. So, don't forget to take your essential medicines with you when you leave your car.

Don't leave your mobile phone or laptop behind

Electronic gadgets like mobile phones, laptops, tablets, or pen drives should never be left in a hot car for long. The excessive heat can damage the battery and internal parts of these devices. If left in high temperatures for a long time, there's a risk that the gadgets could get completely ruined. Besides, expensive gadgets visible inside a car can attract thieves. Your phone or laptop could be stolen in a flash by someone breaking the car window. So, always keep these items with you.

Sunscreen isn't safe in the car either

Many people keep sunscreen in their car, but this isn't a good idea. The high temperature inside the car can cause chemical changes in the sunscreen's ingredients, reducing its effectiveness. Also, in the heat, the sunscreen tube or bottle can melt or burst, making a mess on your car seats or other parts. So, it's smarter to keep your sunscreen in your bag.

Avoid water from hot plastic bottles

Keeping a water bottle in the car is very common. But it's best to avoid drinking water from a plastic bottle that has been sitting in a car parked in the hot sun for hours. Experts say that heat can cause harmful chemicals from the plastic to mix with the water. If you must keep water in the car, use a steel bottle. It's better not to drink water from a plastic bottle that has been in the heat for a long time.

Don't leave your purse or mobile phone on the seat

After parking, many people leave their purse, handbag, or mobile phone on the seat. This is very dangerous. Even a small bag left in plain sight can catch the eye of thieves. There's a high chance of your window being broken and your money, important documents, mobile, and other valuables being stolen. If you absolutely have to leave something in the car, don't put it on the seat; keep it in the boot. But the best option is to take your valuables with you.

A small oversight, a big loss

Leaving the wrong things in your car doesn't just damage them; it can also affect your health and your wallet. Heat can spoil medicines. If your electronic gadgets get damaged, you'll have to spend a lot of money to repair or replace them. And if they get stolen, the loss is even greater.

Check once before you lock the car

Make it a habit to take a few seconds to look around before locking your car. Do a quick check of the front seat, back seat, dashboard, and boot. Make sure your mobile phone, laptop, medicines, water bottle, sunscreen, or purse aren't left behind. This little bit of caution can save you from a big loss. So, build this simple habit before you park and lock your car.