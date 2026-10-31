A 66-year-old Hong Kong woman lost approximately Rs 2.87 crore (HK$2.7 million) in a fake money laundering phone scam, highlighting the urgent need for caution. Scammers tricked her into transferring funds for ‘investigation purposes.’

Rs 2.87 crore (HK$2.7 million)—that’s what a 66-year-old Hong Kong woman lost in a cunning phone scam. Fraudsters tricked her. They convinced her bank account was involved in money laundering. Then, they made her transfer money for "investigation purposes."

She transferred HK$2 million first. Then came another HK$700,000. Scammers used fear and urgency, stealing her savings across two bank accounts they controlled. This shows the rising danger of financial deception.

Scammers Exploit Money Laundering Fears

A caller preyed on her deepest fears—legal trouble. He claimed her bank account was involved in money laundering. He then instructed her to move her money. This is a classic "pretend official" scam. Criminals impersonate authorities; they steal funds. She later realised the fraud and reported it. Police classify it as deception. No arrests yet.

HK$21.5 million (nearly Rs 22.8 crore). That's what another 60-year-old Hong Kong woman lost weeks before. A fake cryptocurrency investment scheme drained her. Scammers told her to deposit "security bonds." This would prove her account wasn't for money laundering. Such narratives easily manipulate victims.

How to Safeguard Your Finances Against Scams

Stay vigilant. New scam tactics emerge constantly. Always be wary of unsolicited communications. Especially watch out for demands for urgent action or personal financial details. Remember this: No government agency or legitimate bank will ever ask you for bank details or demand transfers for "investigation" over the phone or email.

Always verify suspicious requests. Contact the organisation directly. Use their official channels, never the details a scammer provides. For online accounts, use strong, unique passwords. Enable multi-factor authentication (MFA); it boosts security. Check bank and credit card statements regularly for any unauthorised transactions.

Never give in to pressure for immediate payments. Scammers demand cryptocurrency, wire transfers, or gift cards. Those are huge red flags. Stay informed!

Next Steps: Police Investigation Continues Hong Kong Police continue their probe into this deception case. Authorities regularly issue public warnings. They combat the surge in financial fraud. If you suspect a scam targets you, report it immediately—that's what police urge.