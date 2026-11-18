A 51-year-year-old woman was killed in a car-ramming and grenade attack outside a bakery in Kafr Manda, northern Israel. Three others, including her husband, were injured. Police suspect a criminal feud and have arrested four suspects.

In what was a horrific incident that shocked the local community, a 51-year-old woman was brutally murdered in a combined car-ramming and grenade attack outside a bakery in the Arab-majority town of Kafr Manda in northern Israel on Saturday, November 14.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a woman was seen stepping out of the bakery when a passing car struck her with its side mirror before its occupants threw a grenade at the premises. The explosive detonated moments later, fatally injuring her.

Alongside the woman, three other people were injured in the explosion, including her husband, who was struck by the vehicle as the attackers fled the scene, and subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

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How Did the Horrific Incident Unfold in Kafr Manda?

Kafr Manda, which is located in the Lower Galilee region of northern Israel, became a centre of national attention following a horrific incident on November 14. The victim, identified as Lina Qassem Zidan, a 51-year-old resident of Daliyat al-Karmel, was killed in a combined attack involving a vehicle and a grenade outside the bakery.

According to Ynet Global, Lina Qassem Zidan, a mother of five children, was visiting the bakery shop with her husband to buy a cake and sweets for her granddaughter’s second birthday. However, Lina’s life was tragically cut short in a matter of seconds after she exited the pastry shop with her husband.

In CCTV footage, a passing vehicle was seen pulling up beside Lina Qassem Zidan as she exited the bakery shop, striking her with its side mirror as a passenger threw a grenade toward a storefront. The grenade detonated within seconds while the assailants sped away, running over her husband as they fled.

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Lina and her husband were taken to Rambam Medical Center for a treatment and the 51-year-old was brought to the hospital in a critical condition before she succumbed to injuries, sustained in her wounds, while her husband received treatment for injuries sustained during the chaos.

Two bystanders, a 56-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl, sustained injuries and were also taken to hospital for medical treatment. Reportedly, one of them, identified as Afif Sami, a 56-year-old woman from Fureidis, was struck by shrapnel and taken to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa for treatment.

Police Probe Criminal Motive Behind Deadly Grenade Attack

The victim, Lina Qassem Zidan, and her disabled husband were not the intended targets of the attack, but rather an organised crime group and a relative of the bakery shop’s owner were believed to be connected to an ongoing criminal feud involving a relative of the bakery owner's family.

According to a report in Israeli media, the preliminary assessments suggest that the attackers had allegedly gone looking for a specific individual, but, failing to find him, targeted the business instead. The attackers hurled a strong grenade in front of the bakery shop, which took the life of Lina Qassem Zidan.

According to the report by The Jerusalem Post, the police arrested three suspects in connection with the incident shortly after the blast and seized a concealed vehicle believed to have been used in the attack. The investigation is reportedly underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack and establish the motive behind the killing.

While the police have not confirmed the motive behind the attack, N12 reported that investigators suspected the grenade attack was linked to a criminal feud involving a relative of the bakery owner's family. The fourth suspect was subsequently arrested, taking the total number of arrests to four, with a court extending their detention until November 22.

Meanwhile, The Times of Israel reported that Lina Qassem Zidan was the 200th Arab person killed in a criminal incident in Israel since the beginning of 2026, and the 14th woman.

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