British actor Benedict Garrett has addressed the backlash surrounding his role as Duke Redbone in the Telugu movie Ranabaali. He defended the film's portrayal of British colonial rule, stating that acknowledging documented historical atrocities is not 'anti-British.'

Telugu movie Ranabaali actor Benedict Garrett, who played the role of British colonial officer Duke Redbone, addressed the criticism and backlash surrounding the film's portrayal of British colonial rule, asserting that acknowledging documented historical atrocities is not ‘anti-British’ or ‘anti-white.’

Ranabaali, which stars Vijay Deverakonda and his actress wife Rashmika Mandanna and is directed by Rahul Sankrityan, is a movie based on real historical events from 19th-century India, specifically the devastating Great Madras Famine of the late 1870s, blended with Rayalsemma folklore and a fictional narrative of rebellion against British colonial oppression.

However, the portrayal of British colonialism, especially the role of ruthless colonial officer Duke Redbone, sparked debate and criticism among Western audiences, who accused the makers of promoting ‘anti-white’ and ‘anti-British’ sentiment following the film’s worldwide Netflix release.

‘Those Are Real Parts of British Colonial History’

Addressing the criticism and backlash over the anti-British portrayal and his role in the film, Benedict Garrett shared a candid video statement on his social media handles, drawing a clear distinction between the film's fictionalised dramatisation and the documented realities of British colonial rule.

Taking to his social media handle, Garrett stated that his character, Duke Redbone, the ‘Hound Army,’ and specific dramatic sequences, such as a controversial scene depicting a child being thrown into a cauldron, are fictional creations, but maintained that the underlying cruelty and disregard for Indian lives are firmly rooted in the historical fact.

“From the Great Madras Famine to Bengal, from Jallianwala Bagh to the executions, torture, and humiliation of ordinary Indians, there is no shortage of documented historical atrocities,” the British actor wrote on Instagram.

“And no, building railways or abolishing sati doesn’t somehow erase that history. The railways primarily served British imperial interests, including the extraction of India’s wealth,” he added.

The portrayal of British colonialism and oppression in Ranabaali has become a major topic of debate following the film’s worldwide Netflix release, given that historical epics from Indian cinema rarely receive such wide global viewership and cross-cultural scrutiny on streaming platforms.

‘Historical Honesty Isn’t Anti-British’

Further adding to his statement, Garrett emphasized that engaging with the dark realities of the British Empire does not equate to attacking modern Britons, adding that one can love their country deeply while still confronting the uncomfortable truths of its imperial history.

“I’m British, and I have absolutely no problem acknowledging the darker chapters of British history. Historical honesty isn’t anti-British. And criticising colonialism isn’t racism against white people,” Benedict Garrett added.

“Perhaps the most uncomfortable part of this conversation is that the indifference towards the suffering of black and brown people hasn’t disappeared.

“Even today, too many people can witness that suffering and simply carry on with their comfortable lives. You can love your country without defending everything it has done,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ranabaali reportedly collected around INR 80 crore worldwide during its theatrical run, falling short of its reported INR 120-crore budget, before making its Netflix debut on November 13.