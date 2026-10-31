Dehradun police have launched an investigation into allegations of non-payment of Rs 43.2 lakh in a 2021 property deal against Jasveer Kaur Anand, the wife of former Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat, following a complaint by a disabled man.

Dehradun Police Initiates Investigation into Property Deal

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Dobhal on Saturday ordered a detailed investigation into allegations of non-payment of Rs 43.2 lakh in a 2021 property deal involving Jasveer Kaur Anand, alias Sonia Anand Rawat, wife of former minister Harak Singh Rawat. The complainant, an elderly differently-abled man, has also alleged threats to his life and physical assault.

The complainant, Hariom Sehgal, a resident of Kandoli under the Prem Nagar police station area, alleged that he sold his property to Sonia Anand Rawat for Rs 56 lakh in 2021 but received only Rs 12.8 lakh. While speaking to ANI, he claimed that cheques issued towards the remaining payment bounced and the outstanding amount was never cleared.

Details of the Allegations

Speaking to ANI, Dehradun SSP Dobhal said Sehgal had submitted a formal complaint alleging that the cheques issued by the buyer had bounced and the agreed payment had not been made. "The complaint states that Jasveer Kaur Anand, alias Sonia Anand, who purchased a house from him, issued cheques that subsequently bounced, and the agreed-upon payment was never properly made. He has levelled very serious allegations in this regard," SSP said.

Considering the seriousness of the allegations, the senior police official added he had personally assigned the SP (City) to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. "Given the gravity of the matter, I have personally tasked the SP (City) with conducting a thorough investigation into the entire case. Once the SP (City) and his team have completed their inquiry, if these allegations are found to be true, then all necessary legal action will be taken," he said.

Complainant's Plea for Justice

The top police also highlighted the complainant's physical condition, stating that Sehgal had lost both his hands but had continued approaching the authorities to seek justice. "Meanwhile, as you are aware, Hari Om is a person with a disability; he has lost both his hands. Despite this, he has come here and has been persistently fighting for justice over the past few days. If his allegations are substantiated, the Uttarakhand Police and the Dehradun Police will provide him with full assistance," the SSP said.

Speaking to ANI, the complainant said the property transaction took place in 2021 for Rs 56 lakh. He claimed that the property's market value at the time was over Rs 2 crore, while its government-assessed value was more than Rs 1.25 crore. "I sold it for 5.6 million (56 lakh) rupees, out of which I received only 1.28 million (12.8 lakh) rupees -- even though the actual market value of the property at the time was over 20 million (2 crore) rupees, and its government-assessed value was also over 12.5 million (1.25 crore) rupees," he said.

The complainant alleged that he received only two payments of Rs 2.8 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, while the remaining cheques bounced. He further claimed that cheques mentioned in the property registration deed were taken from his possession. "The cheques they gave me bounced; only payments of 280,000 and 1,000,000 rupees went through. I received nothing else, and they even took the cheques, which were listed in the property registration deed, right out of my pocket," he alleged.

He further claimed that replacement cheques did not clear and that the remaining amount was never paid in cash. "The replacement cheques they provided did not clear, and they never paid the cash they owed me either," he said.

Claiming that he had been left homeless, Sehgal said he was facing severe distress and had no address proof other than his Aadhaar card. "I am in great distress and have been left homeless. My only proof of address is my Aadhaar card," he said.

The complainant also alleged that he had been threatened with death and assaulted several times. He claimed that he was forcibly evicted from his house in 2022, when the other party allegedly took possession of the property. "Yes, they have threatened to kill me and have even beaten me on several occasions. In 2022, they forced me out of my home and took possession of it," Sehgal alleged.

Police Commitment to Fair Inquiry

Expressing his frustration, Sehgal said, "I am not a minister; I am a voter -- ministers get elected because of my vote -- yet they are the ones who make our lives miserable." He also urged the public to consider the difficulties faced by ordinary people in seeking justice, saying that a person might die before a court delivers its verdict.

When asked about the possibility of political influence in the matter, given the complainant's allegations against Sonia Anand Rawat, Dehradun SSP Dobhal said the law would take its course irrespective of political affiliations. "The allegations levelled by the complainant are directed against Jasveer Kaur Anand, alias Sonia Anand. If there was any legally improper or dishonest use of the cheques issued to them, or in the course of any actions taken regarding the purchase of their building, then the law will certainly take its course," he said.

"Regardless of one's political affiliation, justice is equal for everyone. Having just spoken with them and met with them, and considering their situation, it is clear that the truth must be uncovered as quickly as possible, and appropriate action should be taken accordingly," Dobhal added.

The police said further action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation. (ANI)