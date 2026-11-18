India defeated Pakistan 2-1 to claim their 10th SAFF Championship title at the National Stadium in Dhaka. Following the match, both teams displayed remarkable sportsmanship by giving each other a guard of honour, winning praise from fans online.

The rare display of friendship and sportsmanship between India and Pakistan was witnessed following the SAFF Championship Final at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Tuesday, November 17.

India, led by U-23 head coach Naushad Moosa, had defeated Pakistan 2-1 to clinch their record-extending 10th SAFF Championship title. After Alamgir Ghazi gave Pakistan the lead in the first half, India made a comeback in the second half through goals from Suhail Ahmad Bhat and Sandip Mandi in the 60th and 88th minutes, respectively, to script a dramatic victory in the final.

However, what caught the attention of football fans and observers across both nations was not just the dramatic late winner, but the graceful gesture that followed the final whistle at Dhaka’s National Stadium.

Also Read: India Wins SAFF Championship Title With Dramatic Comeback Over Pak

Pakistan and India Give Guard of Honour After SAFF Final

As India and Pakistan fought hard on the pitch to claim regional supremacy, the intense competitive spirit immediately gave way to mutual admiration once the referee blew the full-time whistle.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Pakistan players were seen standing along the walkway during the post-match presentation ceremony, applauding and forming a traditional guard of honour for the newly crowned Indian champions as they walked up to collect their winners' medals.

Earlier, Indian players and coaching staff reciprocated the sporting gesture by lining up along the path to applaud and form a guard of honour for the Pakistani squad as they walked up to receive their runners-up medals.

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When India and Pakistan avoid any interaction and even handshakes on the cricket field amid strained political relations following the April 2025 Pahalgam terrorist attack, the visual of footballers from both countries applauding each other stood out as a refreshing contrast.

Pakistan Hockey team refused to travel to India for the 2026 Champions Trophy, citing security concerns and a lack of government clearance, leading to Bangladesh replacing them in the tournament held in Punjab.

Fans Applaud Both Teams For Putting Rivalry Aside After SAFF Final

The viral video of Pakistan players giving a guard of honour to the winners, India, has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and users praising both teams for displaying sportsmanship and putting their on-field rivalry aside after the SAFF Final in Dhaka.

Taking to their X handles, many users applauded the gesture, with several calling it a reminder of the true spirit of sports and urging cricket teams from both countries to learn from their football counterparts, while others expressed hope that such moments of mutual respect would become more common in India-Pakistan sporting contests.

Another section of users questioned whether similar gestures and reactions would have followed had Pakistan won the final, while some stressed that sporting rivalries should remain confined to the field and should not overshadow mutual respect between players.

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India earlier defeated Pakistan in the group stage of the tournament, where both sides produced a thrilling 3-2 encounter in their Group B opener, with Suhail Ahmad Bhat scoring a brace alongside a strike from Manglenthang Kipgen to seal the win for the Blue Tigers.

Also Read: 11 Academy Players Lead India in AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers