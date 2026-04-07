Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's attempt at traditional archery during a campaign event in Assam has gone viral. The video captures his surprised and joyful reaction after shooting the arrow, a moment that occurred as the state prepares for its 2026 Assembly elections.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's response to trying out archery during a campaign event in Assam has gone viral on social media. Gandhi is seen on stage, attempting traditional archery in front of party members and passersby. He takes aim and launches the arrow while wearing his distinctive white shirt and pants, as well as a traditional Assamese gamcha and hat. His approach to the bow and arrow has become a subject of widespread discussion online.

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In the viral clip, Gandhi aims and releases his arrow, achieving a distance greater than anticipated. His expression of surprise—a silent exclamation of “Ooooh”—quickly transitions into a broad smile. This moment of joy is further highlighted by his playful gesture of biting his tongue, which sparked cheers and applause from those present at the event.

The archery activity appears to be a purposeful attempt to increase Gandhi's visibility and relatability with constituents, especially in a politically sensitive environment. As campaigns heat up, such exchanges might play a critical role in shaping voter feelings and choices in the run-up to the elections.

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Assam Assembly Elections 2026

This light-hearted moment arrives at a pivotal time as Assam prepares for its Assembly elections. The state will conduct polling for its 126-member Assembly on April 9, with vote counting scheduled for May 4. The elections are significant for political parties, including the Congress, as they aim to connect with voters and strengthen their presence in the region.

The Election Commission of India stated on Monday (April 6) that the Silent Period for the General Election to the Assam Legislative Assembly will begin at 5:00 PM on April 7, 2026. This would be 48 hours before the close of polls in all seats. This is what political parties may and cannot do.

The Silent Period for the Assam Legislative Assembly general elections will commence at 1700 hours on Tuesday (April 7). Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, states that once the Silent Period begins, all kinds of election campaigning are absolutely forbidden. This covers any and all public meetings, processions, rallies, and campaign-related events.