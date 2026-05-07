Does nature or nurture determine success? A German twin study reveals a strong genetic link between IQ and socioeconomic status. Learn how your genes may influence success.

A major study conducted in Germany has provided new insights into the long debate about whether nature or nurture has a greater impact on success. The research indicates that genetics may influence future success more than many people had previously thought.

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The study found that a person's IQ at age 23 was closely connected to their socioeconomic status by age 27. This included factors like education, career choices, and income level. The researchers concluded that much of this connection was due to genetics rather than just the environment in which a person was raised.

These findings come from the TwinLife Project, a long-term study that explores how both genes and the environment shape people's lives over time. The research was led by personality psychologist Petri Kajonius and published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Twin Comparison

Researchers tracked approximately 880 participants, including both identical and fraternal twins. Identical twins share all their genes, while fraternal twins share about half. Since the twins were raised in the same households, scientists could more accurately compare the effects of genetics and environment.

Participants took IQ tests at age 23. Four years later, their socioeconomic status was assessed based on their education, jobs, and earnings.

The results showed that IQ was around 75% influenced by genetics. The researchers also estimated that the link between IQ and socioeconomic success was mostly explained by genetics, with estimates ranging from 69% to 98%.

Family Influence

The findings challenge the common belief that success is mainly determined by being raised in a wealthy or highly educated family. Kajonius explained that family background might not be as important as people think, since even home environments are partly shaped by inherited traits.

However, the study does not claim that upbringing has no impact. Instead, it suggests that genetic differences could affect how individuals respond to education, opportunities, and life experiences.

The research also raises questions about social mobility and public policy. If genetics strongly influence life outcomes, it might be more difficult than previously thought for educational programs or social interventions to create lasting change.

Parenting and Limits

According to Kajonius, the findings could reassure some parents who worry that mistakes in raising children might permanently harm their future success. The study suggests that parents may have less control over long-term socioeconomic outcomes than they might believe.

That said, parenting and educational support still play a role. Researchers say targeted help can improve opportunities and achievements, although there may be limits to how much external influences can change deeply rooted traits over time.

Study Limitations

The researchers acknowledged several limitations. The study did not directly account for parents' IQ or their socioeconomic background. They also noted that genetics and environment often interact in complex ways, making it hard to completely separate their effects.

For instance, inherited traits might develop differently depending on upbringing and life circumstances. Researchers believe this interaction could have slightly overestimated the genetic influence on IQ, possibly by up to 15 percentage points.

Despite these limitations, the study adds to growing evidence that genetics plays a significant role in shaping intelligence, opportunities, and long-term life outcomes.