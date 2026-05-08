Could eggs help fight Alzheimer's? A new study finds regular egg intake may lower Alzheimer's risk in older adults. Discover the brain-boosting nutrients involved.

Researchers from Loma Linda University Health have found that eating eggs regularly could help reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease in older adults. The study focused on people aged 65 and older and suggested that including eggs as part of a balanced diet may support long-term brain health.

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The findings showed that adults who ate at least one egg a day, five or more times a week, had up to a 27 percent lower risk of being diagnosed with Alzheimer's compared to those who rarely consumed eggs. This study was published in the Journal of Nutrition.

Lower Risks

The research also revealed that even moderate consumption of eggs had benefits. Those who ate eggs one to three times a month showed a 17 percent lower risk of Alzheimer's, while those who had eggs two to four times a week had around a 20 percent lower risk.

The team conducted the study to better understand how dietary choices, which people can control, may affect the likelihood of developing Alzheimer's later in life.

Brain Nutrients

Experts believe that the brain-boosting effects of eggs are due to several key nutrients they provide. Eggs contain choline, which the body uses to create compounds that support memory and communication between brain cells.

They are also rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, natural compounds associated with better cognitive performance and a reduction in oxidative stress. In addition, eggs provide omega-3 fatty acids and phospholipids, mainly found in the yolk, which support the function of neurotransmitter receptors involved in brain signalling.

To measure egg intake, researchers considered both direct consumption and eggs used in foods like cakes, pastries, and packaged products. The study followed around 40,000 participants from the Adventist Health Study-2 over an average of 15.3 years.

Alzheimer's cases were identified through data from Medicare that included physician diagnoses.

Healthy Balance

The research team emphasized that eggs are not a miracle food on their own. According to lead author Jisoo Oh, eggs work best when included as part of an overall healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.

Researchers also noted that Seventh-day Adventists, who took part in the study, generally follow healthier diets than the general population, which may have influenced the study results.