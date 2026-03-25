Tired of daily injections? A new study reveals a breakthrough insulin pill using a unique peptide for oral delivery. Discover how this research could revolutionize diabetes management.

For more than a century, scientists have aimed to create an insulin pill to make life easier for people with diabetes. However, the human body has posed significant challenges. Digestive enzymes destroy insulin before it can take effect, and the intestines do not easily allow insulin to enter the bloodstream. Because of these issues, many patients still depend on daily injections, which can be inconvenient.

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Research Breakthrough

A recent study from Kumamoto University, led by Associate Professor Shingo Ito, presents a promising solution. The research team developed a unique molecule known as a cyclic peptide, referred to as DNP peptide, which can move through the small intestine.

This breakthrough allows insulin to be taken orally in a way that was previously not possible. The results of this study were published in the journal Molecular Pharmaceutics.

Two Methods

The researchers tested two different strategies to help insulin enter the bloodstream. In the first approach, they combined a modified peptide with insulin that was stabilized using zinc. When given to various types of diabetic mice, this combination rapidly lowered blood sugar levels and maintained stability with just a single dose per day.

The second method involved chemically linking the peptide directly to the insulin. This version also worked effectively, showing that the peptide actively assists in moving insulin across the intestinal barrier.

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Lower Doses

A major challenge with previous attempts at oral insulin was the need for very high doses, sometimes even greater than those used in injections. This new method significantly reduces this problem. The study found that the pill form achieved about 33 to 41 per cent effectiveness compared to injections, making it much more suitable for everyday use.

Future Outlook

Dr Ito notes that insulin injections remain a daily challenge for many patients. This new peptide-based system could provide a simpler alternative and might even be used for other medications that currently require injections.

The research team now plans to continue testing, including studies in larger animals and models that closely resemble the human intestine, before moving towards clinical application.

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