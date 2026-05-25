A new UK study reveals air pollution affects your brain and lungs in just 4 hours. Learn how diesel exhaust, woodsmoke and more impact cognitive function and dementia risk.

A recent study conducted by researchers in the United Kingdom has revealed that common air pollutants can impact both the lungs and the brain within just four hours of being exposed. These findings, published in the journal npj Clean Air, offer new evidence that air pollution could be involved in brain-related conditions, such as dementia.

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Studies already show that polluted air can harm the brain through two primary methods. Small particles may enter the brain directly, while inflammation in the lungs can lead to harmful effects across the entire body. As neurological diseases continue to rise globally, experts are increasingly connecting long-term exposure to poor air quality with a higher risk of developing dementia.

Source Matters

The research showed that the type of pollution is just as significant as the amount present in the air. Different pollution sources caused varying effects on the body, even when the levels of particles were the same.

Thomas Faherty, the lead author from the University of Birmingham, explained that the study emphasized the link between the lungs and the brain. By exposing the same volunteers to various real-world pollution mixtures, the research team observed how each pollutant caused distinct responses.

Researchers believe these findings could help create more effective public-health policies, enhance medical knowledge, and support the development of better protective strategies, especially as urban populations continue to grow and age.

Clinical Testing

The double-blind study involved 15 healthy volunteers. Participants were exposed to clean air and four different pollutants: diesel exhaust, woodsmoke, cooking emissions, and limonene secondary organic aerosol, which is commonly found in citrus-based cleaning products.

After one hour of exposure and a four-hour break, researchers tested lung function, memory, attention, emotional processing, movement control, and reaction speed.

The most significant impact on lung function was from limonene pollutants, followed by woodsmoke, diesel exhaust, and cooking emissions.

Brain Changes

The study also found noticeable effects on brain performance. Diesel exhaust and woodsmoke were linked to improved processing speed, while limonene pollution was associated with better working memory compared to cooking emissions. However, diesel exhaust also showed signs of reducing executive function, which is responsible for planning and decision-making.

Gordon McFiggans, the researcher, added that the body responds to different types of pollution in unique ways, proving that the source and chemical composition of pollutants are highly important. The team warned that if measurable changes can occur after such a short exposure, repeated long-term exposure could have serious consequences for brain health.