Can red wine and chocolate really boost your brain? A new study shows flavanols improve memory and concentration by stimulating your nervous system. Find out how!

A recent study shows that consuming red wine or eating chocolate may provide a mental boost comparable to the benefits of physical activity. Researchers discovered that the dry, bitter flavour found in these foods, which comes from compounds known as flavanols, can stimulate brain function.

Flavanols are natural chemicals present in cocoa, red wine, berries, and other plant-based foods. They also act as antioxidants, helping to protect the body, although only a small amount actually reaches the bloodstream after digestion. However, the study found that these compounds can still have a positive impact on the brain.

Study Experiments

To test this, scientists conducted an experiment with mice, some of which were given flavanols while others were given water. The mice that consumed flavanols showed improved performance in learning and memory tasks, even though the amount of the compound absorbed into their bodies was minimal.

Dr Yasuyuki Fujii, from the Shibaura Institute of Technology, noted: “'Stress responses elicited by flavanols in this study are similar to those elicited by physical exercise. Thus, moderate intake of flavanols, despite their poor bioavailability, can improve the health and quality of life.”

The researchers found that flavanols increased levels of dopamine, a hormone associated with feelings of pleasure, and norepinephrine, which helps with alertness and managing stress. These chemicals together improve motivation, concentration, and memory. Instead of just acting through absorption into the bloodstream, flavanols seem to function as a mild stressor that activates the nervous system.

Improved Overall Health

The team suggests that this finding opens new possibilities in the field of sensory nutrition, encouraging the development of foods that are both enjoyable and beneficial for the brain. Their study, published in Current Research in Food Science, highlights that the sensory qualities of food such as taste and texture can play a significant role in overall health.

Earlier research also supports these results. US scientists found that flavanols can improve memory in individuals aged 50 to 75, while other studies connect higher flavanol intake with a reduced risk of dementia, less inflammation, and a lower likelihood of dangerous blood clots. However, experts still recommend enjoying chocolate in moderation, as it is considered a treat rather than a health food.

