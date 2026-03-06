Tired of joint pain? Movement-based therapies are crucial for nourishing joint cartilage and strengthening muscles. Learn how exercise nourishes cartilage and improves mobility without surgery.

Millions of people suffering from joint pain and osteoarthritis may be failing to access the treatment that scientific research shows is most effective: exercise. Despite strong evidence supporting its benefits, many patients are not being encouraged to pursue movement-based therapies, according to experts.

Osteoarthritis is the most prevalent joint disorder globally. A major study published in the journal The Lancet estimates that over 595 million people currently live with the condition, and this number is projected to rise to nearly one billion by 2050. Factors such as longer life expectancy, inactive lifestyles, and increasing obesity rates are likely to contribute to this growth.

However, the most effective treatment is often overlooked. Instead of relying on medication or surgery, researchers say that regular exercise remains the most effective method for managing the condition.

Several studies from countries like Ireland, the UK, Norway, and the United States reveal a consistent trend. Fewer than half of those diagnosed with osteoarthritis are referred to exercise programmes or physical therapy by their general practitioners. Meanwhile, over 60 percent of patients receive treatments that are not supported by clinical guidelines, and nearly 40 percent are referred to surgeons before exploring non-surgical options.

Osteoarthritis does not affect cartilage alone. It also affects the surrounding bone, ligaments, muscles, joint fluid, and even the nerves that control movement. Weak muscles are often one of the first signs, and strength training can help address this issue.

Experts explain that movement is essential for maintaining healthy joints. Cartilage, the smooth tissue that protects bones within joints, does not have its own blood supply. Instead, it depends on movement to receive nutrients. When a joint is under weight, the cartilage is gently compressed, pushing fluid out. When pressure is released, this fluid flows back in, delivering nutrients and lubrication.

Because of this, describing osteoarthritis as simple "wear and tear" can be misleading. Scientists now view the condition as a complex process involving damage and repair within the entire joint.

Exercise helps address major risk factors such as obesity and inflammation. Excess body fat releases chemicals that can damage cartilage and worsen joint problems. Regular physical activity can reduce inflammation, minimize cellular damage, and improve joint function.

Importantly, there are currently no medications that can slow or reverse osteoarthritis. While joint replacement surgery may help some patients, it is a significant procedure and not suitable for everyone. Researchers therefore recommend that structured exercise should be the first line of treatment, and should remain a key component of care throughout the disease.

