A recent study reveals that a significant portion of our daily actions, about two-thirds, are driven by automatic habits rather than conscious decisions. These habits often align with our long-term goals, and understanding their triggers is key to breaking unhealthy routines and establishing beneficial ones.

Many people believe they carefully think about most of their daily choices. However, scientists now argue that a large part of everyday behaviour actually occurs automatically. A recent study suggests that habits, rather than conscious decisions, play a major role in guiding what people do throughout the day.

The research, published in the journal Psychology & Health, show that about two-thirds of daily actions begin automatically, almost as if people are on “autopilot.”

Habits form gradually when people respond to familiar situations in the same way over time. The brain starts to connect certain environments or signals like a specific place, time, or activity with a particular action. Once this connection is formed, the behaviour can happen without much conscious thought whenever the same signal appears.

Good Habits Help Achieve Goals

Interestingly, the study found that many habits actually help people achieve their goals. Researchers discovered that about 46% of behaviours were both driven by habit and aligned with what the participants intended to do. This suggests that people often create routines that support their objectives, while habits that go against their goals tend to weaken over time.

To understand how habits affect everyday life, the researchers used a method that monitored behaviour in real time. The study involved 105 volunteers from the United Kingdom and Australia. Over the course of a week, participants received six random prompts on their mobile phones each day. Every time a prompt appeared, they reported what they were doing at that moment and whether the action was intentional or a habit.

The results showed that about 65% of behaviours were initiated habitually, meaning they were triggered by routine cues rather than deliberate choices.

Breaking Unhealthy Habits

Benjamin Gardner, Professor of Psychology at the University of Surrey and co-author of the study, said people may consciously want to behave in a certain way, but the action itself often starts automatically due to existing habits. He explained that developing “good” habits can be a powerful way to turn goals into reality. He also noted that telling people to simply “try harder” is unlikely to help them break unhealthy habits. Instead, effective change requires identifying and disrupting the cues that trigger those behaviours.

Lead author Amanda Rebar from the University of South Carolina said people often see themselves as rational decision-makers, but repetitive behaviours usually occur with little thought and are largely shaped by habit.

Healthy Routines

Co-author Grace Vincent of Central Queensland University added that this automatic system can be beneficial. Once healthy routines like good sleep habits, balanced nutrition, or regular activity are established, the brain can maintain them with minimal effort. However, the researchers noted that exercise was slightly different: while often linked to routine, it still required more conscious effort compared with many other daily behaviours.

