A recent survey shows most men believe they are better drivers than women. However, statistical data and various studies on road accidents, traffic violations, and insurance claims suggest that women are actually safer and more skilled drivers, challenging this common misconception.

A recent study has found that more than half of men believe they are better drivers than women. The survey, conducted by motoring expert Nick Zapolski, founder of ChooseMyCar.com, asked 2,000 people about their driving habits. The results showed that 55 per cent of men think they are better behind the wheel.

Concerningly, nine out of ten men believe they drive better than their wife or girlfriend, and 81 per cent feel safer when driving themselves. As Mr Zapolski commented, “Across the board, men seem to be adamant that they are better behind the wheel.”

But Does This Belief Match the Facts?

According to research, men are more likely to be involved in road accidents. Data from the Department for Transport for 2024 shows that 76 per cent of road deaths and 61 per cent of casualties were men. Men are also more likely to break traffic rules, such as speeding, drinking and driving, using a mobile phone while driving, and not wearing seatbelts.

Studies suggest that women may actually be better drivers, even if they are less confident. A report by Privilege Insurance compared male and female drivers in controlled situations. Women performed better in tasks like driving through busy junctions, including Hyde Park Corner in London. Men, on the other hand, were more prone to take risks, drive too close to other vehicles, and disregard traffic lights, while women were more cautious, attentive to other road users, and followed traffic rules more consistently. In the study, women scored an average of 23.6 out of 30, compared to men’s score of 19.8.

Higher Driving Offences by Men

Similarly, a 2020 report by Confused.com found that men were four times more likely to be taken to court for driving offences and twice as likely to make insurance claims. This led to men paying, on average, £92 more per year for car insurance. Researchers from the University of Westminster also reviewed accident and traffic data, concluding that women working in road transport could help reduce risks to other drivers.

Even in professional racing, studies suggest that women might have an advantage in handling extreme driving conditions. “'It's a common misconception by men that they are superior drivers – but there is little to no evidence to support the belief,” Mr Zapolski told the Daily Mail. He added that maybe it’s time for men to relax and let someone else drive occasionally.

