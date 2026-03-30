NASA plans a 2030 mission to the Moon's South Pole with Intuitive Machines. Discover the science tools set to unlock lunar resources and pave the way for human presence.

NASA has signed a significant contract with Intuitive Machines, a company based in Houston. The deal is valued at 180.4 million dollars and is part of NASA's broader Artemis programme. The mission is expected to take place around 2030, with the main objective of sending vital scientific tools and technology to the Moon's South Pole. Scientists believe this area holds important information about the Moon's history and its potential for future exploration.

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Mission Goal

The planned landing will carry seven different payloads, including five developed by NASA itself. These tools are intended to study the Moon's surface, its chemical makeup, and the radiation levels that astronauts might encounter.

NASA experts emphasize that this mission is not merely about collecting data but also about preparing for a long-term human presence on the Moon. Joel Kearns, a senior official at NASA Headquarters, stated that these missions help scientists test new technologies and gather the knowledge necessary for future exploration.

Science Tools

The total weight of the equipment being sent is approximately 75 kilograms, but each instrument is important in its own way. Special cameras called SCALPSS will record how the lander's engine interacts with the lunar soil during landing.

Another device, NIRVSS, will look for minerals and possible ice deposits, which could be vital for future water supply. Meanwhile, MSolo will examine gases released when the lander touches down. This will help in the identification of useful chemical compounds.

Safety Focus

Radiation poses a significant risk for space travel, so NASA is sending the LVRaD system to measure radiation levels on the Moon's surface.

Alongside this, a nanosensor platform will track chemical changes over time and test the movement and operation of small robotic vehicles independently. A laser retroreflector will also be installed to assist spacecraft in accurately determining their positions on the Moon in future missions.

Interestingly, this mission is not purely scientific. It will also include a special time capsule named Sanctuary, created in France. This archive features tiny sapphire discs that store information about human civilization, including art, science, and even the human genome.

Future Vision

This mission is the fifth contract awarded to Intuitive Machines under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative. The company has already successfully completed two lunar deliveries.

Adam Schlesinger from NASA's Johnson Space Center noted the importance of these missions, stating, “As NASA prepares to send humans and more robotic missions to the Moon, regular CLPS deliveries will provide a better understanding of the exploration environment.”

This mission represents another important step towards sustainable exploration of the Moon and, eventually, towards journeys to Mars.