Discover how travel can contribute to healthier ageing. A new study explores the science of entropy, showing how new environments and activities can boost well-being. Learn the benefits!

A new idea from researchers at Edith Cowan University proposes that travel can offer more than just a break from daily routines; it may also contribute to healthier ageing. A 2024 study published in the Journal of Travel Research examined how travelling affects the body, using the scientific concept of entropy. Instead of suggesting travel can halt the ageing process, the research shows that it might help the body remain balanced, resilient, and more capable of self-repair.

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Entropy Explained

Entropy is the natural process of increasing disorder over time. In terms of health, it refers to the body’s gradual loss of function. The lead researcher, Fangli Hu, explains that while ageing cannot be reversed, it can be slowed.

Positive experiences, such as enjoyable travel, may assist the body in resisting this decline, while stressful or unsafe trips might have the opposite effect.

Travel introduces new environments, promotes movement, enhances social interactions, and often generates positive emotions. These elements align with the focus of wellness tourism and health-oriented travel, reinforcing the idea that holidays can offer more than just leisure.

When viewed through a scientific perspective, the researchers suggest that travel can influence four key systems in the body. New environments can stimulate both the mind and body, increasing metabolism and activating processes that help maintain internal balance.

These experiences may also boost the immune system. According to Hu, exposure to different settings helps the body identify and respond to potential threats more effectively. This improved response could support self-healing.

Active Benefits

Travel often involves physical activity, such as walking through cities, hiking, or cycling. This increased movement can boost energy use, improve circulation, and assist in nutrient transport throughout the body. These effects benefit muscles, bones, and joints, as well as help the body manage daily physical stress.

Relaxing elements of travel are also significant. Leisure activities can reduce long-term stress, calm the immune system, and relieve bodily tension. Together, these factors may contribute to better overall health and slower physical decline.

Further research in 2025, also involving Hu and her team, describes travel therapy as an emerging field. Researchers are advocating for closer connections between tourism and medical science to better understand how travel, health risks, and preventive care relate. Although interest is growing, experts agree that the field still requires stronger evidence and more defined research methods.

Potential Risks

Despite its benefits, travel is not without risks. People may encounter health issues such as infections, accidents, or unsafe conditions if trips are not well-planned. Events like the COVID-19 pandemic show how travel can also lead to health challenges.

The research suggests that safe, active, and enjoyable travel can support both mental and physical well-being. While it is not a cure for ageing, it may play a helpful role in maintaining health over time.