Why stick with the familiar when better options exist? A new study explores our decision-making process, revealing the trade-off between known rewards and exploration.

A recent study explores why people tend to stick with what they already know, even when there are better alternatives available. The research, led by Stanton Hudja from the Illinois Institute of Technology, investigates how people decide between immediate rewards and the possible advantages of exploring new options. This study provides valuable insights into consumer behaviour, the use of technology, and the process of innovation.

Making New Choices

As an assistant professor at the Stuart School of Business at Illinois Tech, Hudja studies everyday choices, such as selecting a new brand in a store or embracing new technology. His paper, titled Strategies in the Multi-Armed Bandit, published in Experimental Economics, examines how individuals weigh the risks of trying unfamiliar choices against the comfort of relying on what they know. "Every decision involves some kind of trade-off," Hudja explains. "Do you go for what seems best now, or do you look at other options that might be better in the long run?"

Hudja explains, “Every decision has a sort of trade-off. You can always sample a new option when you make a decision. We're really trying to get at something fundamental in decision-making: Do you do what's best in the short term, or do you learn about one of your other options?”

Multi-Armed Bandit Problem

The study, co-authored by Daniel Woods, used experiments based on the "multi-armed bandit" problem. Participants were asked to choose repeatedly from several slot machines, each offering different rewards. They had to decide whether to keep using machines that had yielded good results or to try others that might offer greater rewards. By analysing these decisions, the researchers developed models that explain how people balance the desire to explore with the need for immediate satisfaction.

Hudja points out that the study reveals people often avoid new brands or technologies because of uncertainty. Many also fail to recognise the long-term advantages of exploring unfamiliar options, as it can be time-consuming and may not yield immediate results.

Understanding these tendencies can help businesses and policymakers encourage more experimentation, innovation, and the adoption of new ideas. At its heart, this research is about how to get people to seek out information and try new things. Hudja says even small changes in behaviour can lead to significant benefits for both the economy and society.

