A helicopter belonging to Saudi Arabia's national oil company, Aramco, has crashed in Ras Tanura. All 14 people on board are reported to have died. The crash has raised serious suspicions, given the history of attacks on the company's facilities.

Saudi Arabia (June 28): A helicopter owned by Aramco, Saudi Arabia's national oil company, has crashed in Ras Tanura. Reports say the chopper went down just a short while after takeoff with 14 people on board.

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The exact reason for the crash is not yet clear. However, the incident is being viewed with a lot of suspicion. This is because there have been recent drone attack attempts on Aramco's oil facility in Ras Tanura. In light of this, the helicopter crash has raised many questions, and the Saudi government has ordered a high-level investigation.

One of the world's biggest oil companies

Aramco is a massive oil company owned by the Saudi Arabian government. It is recognised as the fourth-largest company in the world by revenue. The helicopter that crashed was carrying key personnel, though their identities have not been disclosed yet. All 14 people on board are believed to have died.

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History of drone attacks

The Aramco oil facility in Ras Tanura was targeted by a drone attack in March of this year. Before that, in 2019, the same facility was hit by a drone and missile attack which caused significant damage. The company had to halt production for several months as a result. In 2021, Iran-backed Houthi rebels from Yemen had also launched an attack.

Due to these repeated attacks, security around Aramco's assets was extremely tight. Investigators are now exploring the possibility that the helicopter was deliberately targeted.

Saudi Arabia's Petroleum Ministry has condemned the incident and offered condolences to the families of the victims. In a statement, the ministry said that a proper investigation has been ordered and the true cause will be revealed soon. This incident has now become a cause for major concern in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations.

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