The UAE's departure from OPEC has cut the group's global crude oil production share from 35% to 31% in 2025, according to a US EIA report. The exit also reduces the broader OPEC+ group's market share from 46% to 42%.

The United Arab Emirates' (UAE) exit from OPEC has reduced the group's share in global crude oil production and production capacity, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

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Impact on OPEC and OPEC+ Market Share

According to the report, OPEC, including the UAE, produced an estimated 28.0 million b/d of crude oil in 2025, accounting for 35 per cent of total global crude oil production. Without the UAE, OPEC's share of world crude oil production would have been 31 per cent. It stated, "Without the UAE's contribution, the group's share of world total crude oil production would have been 31 per cent in 2025".

The report further stated that the broader OPEC+ group accounted for about 46 per cent of global crude oil production in 2025. Excluding the UAE, OPEC+'s share would have been closer to 42 per cent.

Key Members: Saudi Arabia and UAE

Saudi Arabia remained the largest and most influential member of OPEC. The country was the world's second-largest oil producer in 2025, producing 9.3 million b/d and holding an estimated production capacity of 11.6 million b/d.

The UAE announced its decision to leave OPEC on April 28, 2026, with effect from May 1. OPEC was formed in 1960 by Iraq, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela to coordinate petroleum policies among member countries and remains one of the most influential groups in the global oil market. The UAE joined OPEC as the emirate of Abu Dhabi in 1967 and, as of 2025, held the third-largest crude oil production capacity within the group after Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

The country produced an average of 3.4 million barrels per day (b/d) of crude oil and had an estimated effective production capacity of 4.2 million b/d in 2025.

Strait of Hormuz Conflict Adds to Regional Uncertainty

The report also highlighted the impact of the conflict in Iran and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which has significantly disrupted oil production and exports across the region.

According to EIA estimates, crude oil production disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz closure could rise from 8.89 million b/d in March 2026 to 10.52 million b/d in April and 11.25 million b/d in May.

Iraq is estimated to face production shut-ins of 3.19 million b/d in May 2026, while Saudi Arabia could see disruptions of 3.29 million b/d. Kuwait may witness shut-ins of 1.98 million b/d and the UAE 1.35 million b/d during the same period.

The report noted that the UAE and Saudi Arabia were the only regional OPEC countries able to reroute crude oil exports around the Strait of Hormuz following the disruption.