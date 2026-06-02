Three prisoners have escaped from a jail in Kuwait, putting the country on high alert. The First Deputy PM and Interior Minister, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, has ordered an immediate investigation. Security has been beefed up across the nation to catch the fugitives, and the public has been asked to stay vigilant.

Kuwait City: Three prisoners have escaped from a correctional facility in Kuwait, triggering a nationwide security alert and an urgent response from authorities. Following the incident, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al Sabah ordered an immediate probe and set up a special committee to investigate the circumstances behind the breach.

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The minister has issued strict directives to all security agencies, including the General Department of Criminal Investigation, to locate and apprehend the fugitives at the earliest. As part of the intensified search operation, the prisoners’ details have been circulated across all border checkpoints, airports, and seaports to prevent any attempt to flee the country.

Security has been tightened across key locations, with surveillance measures significantly increased. Authorities are leaving no stone unturned to track down the escapees and restore normalcy.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior has urged the public to remain alert and avoid any interaction with the fugitives. Citizens have been advised to immediately report any information related to the escapees by contacting the emergency helpline 112.

The ministry has also issued a stern warning that anyone found assisting the prisoners by providing shelter or support will face strict legal consequences. The incident has raised serious concerns over prison security, prompting swift action and heightened vigilance across Kuwait.