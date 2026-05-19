Police in Kuwait have arrested an Asian woman for a fake recruitment scam on Instagram. She promised to provide domestic workers, took advance money, and then blocked her clients. The authorities nabbed her after several people filed complaints.

Kuwait City: An Asian woman has been arrested for running a huge recruitment scam on Instagram and cheating people out of a lot of money. Detectives from the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate finally nabbed her after a detailed investigation.

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Here's how she operated: She pretended to be a registered recruitment agency on social media and would directly contact people looking for domestic help. To make her scam look real, she sent fake photos of workers and even fake contracts. She would then collect an advance of 300 to 500 Kuwaiti Dinars from each person.

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But as soon as the money was transferred to her bank account, she would block the customers on social media, switch off her phone, and just disappear. That's when the victims realised they had been conned. The police started investigating after five Kuwaiti nationals, who had all lost money this way, filed complaints at the Mubarak Al-Kabeer police station around the same time.

The case was then handed over to the Cyber Crime Department. Using modern tech, the police traced her accounts and successfully arrested her. They found four mobile phones and several fake SIM cards, which they believe were used for the scam. Meanwhile, Kuwait's security officials have once again warned the public not to fall for such fake job ads on social media.

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