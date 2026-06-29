A young woman has become an overnight internet star. A camera just caught her for a few seconds during a football match in Iraq, and her simple smile has made her video go viral. Now, everyone on social media wants to know who she is.

Sometimes, you just don't know when your lucky stars will align. People become viral sensations overnight for all sorts of reasons. Some have genuine talent, while others get trolled into fame. But every now and then, someone's life changes completely, for the better or worse, because of one lucky moment. We've all seen such stories. Now, a 'natural beauty' spotted during a football match has gone viral and is being called the internet's new queen.

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Usually, when a match is going on, you have lakhs of fans in the stadium. Of course, there are many good-looking people in the crowd. But this young woman has become everyone's new crush. If a celebrity shows up, the cameras naturally follow them, and they grab all the attention. That's quite common. But here, an ordinary girl was spotted by the camera, and everyone who saw her just went 'wow'. She probably had no idea she would become this famous.

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A video of just a few seconds

A video clip, lasting only a few seconds, has gone viral on social media, getting millions of views. This moment wasn't captured in India, but in Erbil, Iraq, during a local league match between Erbil and Al-Naft. When the stadium camera turned towards the audience, the young woman noticed it and gave a small smile. That brief moment spread like wildfire across all platforms, including X, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Many users are praising the girl's natural look and warm smile. They say her genuine beauty is a refreshing change from celebrities who often wear kilos of makeup.

Fact-Check

The video became so popular that some people even started speculating that it was an AI-generated video. A fact-check was done to verify this. It was finally confirmed that she is a real person, not an AI creation. It's also been learned that she is not a celebrity, model, or social media influencer. Her fans are still trying to figure out who she is.

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