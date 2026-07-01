A man in Kuwait came home from work to a shocking sight: his flat was completely empty. His wife and son were also missing. Later that night, a WhatsApp message from his wife confirmed that she had taken their son and left the country for good.

Kuwait City: For a 36-year-old Arab expatriate in Kuwait, a regular workday ended in a nightmare he will never forget. He returned home to find his flat completely stripped of furniture, gold, and other valuables. A single WhatsApp message later that night revealed the shocking truth: his wife had abandoned him and the country, taking their son with her.

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According to the complaint filed at a police station in the Hawalli Governorate, the man left for work at 6:30 AM as usual. When he returned home after 4 PM, he was stunned to see that most of the furniture, electronic gadgets, personal belongings, and gold jewellery were gone.

His wife and young son were also missing. He spent the entire evening trying to call her, but her phone was unreachable. Finally, around 8 PM, a WhatsApp message landed from her number. The message was short and brutal: she had left Kuwait with their son and was going to start legal proceedings for a divorce.

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The husband told the police that his wife must have executed a pre-planned operation while he was at work. He believes that in just a few hours, she sold off most of their household items and furniture before heading to the airport with their child to flee the country. He claims he never gave any permission for his son to be taken out of Kuwait and has accused her of stealing their valuables.

The man admitted that they had normal marital problems and disagreements, but he insists there was nothing serious enough to justify her emptying their entire home and leaving the country with their child. Following his complaint, the police have officially registered a case. Security officials have launched a detailed investigation into how the woman sold the items and the circumstances under which she left the country.

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