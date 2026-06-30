A German vlogger, Christian Betzmann, is trending online after rating various Indian states. While he praised Kerala for its people and Rajasthan for its food, his comment calling Delhi the 'most polluted' has kicked off a huge discussion on social media.

A video by a German vlogger, who travelled across different Indian states and rated them on their special qualities, has gone completely viral. Christian Betzmann, a German travel vlogger and digital content creator, shared the video where he praised everything from Kerala's hospitality to Rajasthan's amazing food. Christian made it a point to mention what impressed him about each place, sharing pictures from his travels across India.

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Kerala, Punjab, Goa, Meghalaya... But Delhi!

According to Christian, Punjab was the "nicest religious place," Meghalaya offered the "best adventures," Kerala had the "nicest people," Goa was the "best community," and Rajasthan served the "best food." While his video was mostly positive, his description of the nation's capital, Delhi, as the "most polluted" place, immediately sparked a big debate on social media. "After traveling to over 20 states in India, here is my brutally honest rating! So many places I could mention again and again," Christian wrote while sharing the video.

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"Give this man an Aadhaar card"

Many people agreed with Christian's views. However, others felt his ranking was a big oversimplification of India's diversity. One user commented, "Bro knows India better than most Indians. He should be given an Aadhaar card." A Delhiite pointed out, "Delhi is not the most polluted; many cities in the world are more polluted than Delhi. Delhi faces severe pollution problems only during winter." Another viewer asked, "Haven't you visited the South Indian temples like Halebidu, Belur, Thanjavur?" Another user suggested he visit Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha to find more things to praise about India. Meanwhile, Christian had previously faced a lot of criticism for a video where he complained about loud Indian street vendors, which he later took down.

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