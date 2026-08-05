A British charity worker who had spent years helping refugees in Greece was found dead inside a suitcase at an abandoned building in Athens, days after she was reported missing.

Elisabeth-Jane Ross, 38, known as Lisa to her family, was found in the Kypseli district on 18 July. Greek police have arrested a 26-year-old man, widely reported as Sharif Ahmadzai, in connection with her death. The BBC reported that the suspect is from Afghanistan.

Police said the man was taken to their headquarters on Thursday and "confessed to his actions".

A man accused of killing 34-year-old Elisabeth-Jane Ross and disposing of her body has appeared at court in Athens.



The suspect is widely reported to be Sharif Ahmadzai, an Afghan boxer who left his home country after being orphaned as a teenager.https://t.co/7qJm2VPVXtpic.twitter.com/rw8cTNWDmt — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 5, 2026

𝘽𝙊𝘿𝙔 𝙁𝙊𝙐𝙉𝘿 𝙄𝙉 𝙎𝙐𝙄𝙏𝘾𝘼𝙎𝙀



Elizabeth Ross went to Greece to help illegal migrants enter Europe.



There she met an Afghan man and spent time with him.



He later murdered her, put her body in a suitcase, and used her bank cards to steal money.



𝗙𝗔𝗙𝗢 pic.twitter.com/Ud2LhRX7lD — Kreately.in (@KreatelyMedia) August 3, 2026

However, Greek authorities have not yet finalised the exact charges against him. He was initially arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, robbery and weapons offences.