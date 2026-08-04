A gang making fake government stamps has been busted in Kuwait. The whole thing came to light after a fake seal was spotted on a government hospital document. Cops have now seized fake stamps and the equipment used to make them.

Kuwait City: The Criminal Investigation Department has busted a gang in Kuwait's Hawally area that was making and selling fake government stamps. Two Asian expats have been arrested in connection with this racket.

The investigation kicked off after a cleaning worker was caught using a fake government seal on a patient's document at a government hospital. This tip-off led the cops to a centre in Hawally, where they uncovered the entire fake stamp-making operation. During the raid, police found a bunch of fake government seals ready for delivery. They also seized printing machines and other equipment used to make them.

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The investigation revealed that the gang sold these stamps to cleaning workers for half their official price. These workers then used the fake stamps on official papers. Authorities said the arrested men have confessed to making and selling the fake stamps to several other workers.

The police are now trying to track down everyone else involved in making, selling, and using these fake stamps. The main accused will be handed over to the Public Prosecution for further legal action. Authorities have also warned that any expat workers found involved in this network will face strict action, which could include deportation.

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