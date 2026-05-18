A public bus got stuck on railway tracks in Bangkok due to heavy traffic, leading to a horrific collision with a speeding freight train. The crash turned deadly within moments, highlighting the dangers of congestion near railway crossings.

In a horrific accident in Bangkok, a freight train smashed into a public bus, tragically killing 8 people and leaving over 32 seriously injured. The incident happened on Saturday afternoon at a railway crossing on Asokdin Daeng Road, near the Makkasan station of the Airport Rail Link in central Bangkok.

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According to reports, the public bus got stuck on the railway tracks due to a heavy traffic jam. Because the bus was blocking the way, the safety barriers at the level crossing could not close completely. At that moment, a freight train carrying containers came speeding down the track and rammed straight into the bus. The Deputy Minister of Transport explained that the train driver was unable to apply the brakes in time to avoid the collision.

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The accident's impact was made much worse because the bus immediately caught fire. Its fuel tank then exploded, turning the vehicle into a massive fireball. The force of the crash was so intense that the train dragged the bus for about 50 meters along the track. The fire quickly spread to other cars and motorcycles that were also stuck in the traffic jam nearby. Eight passengers on the bus died on the spot. Their bodies were burnt beyond recognition. Over 32 other people suffered serious injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals.

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Firefighters and rescue teams reached the scene and worked for hours to finally put out the massive blaze that had engulfed the bus and other vehicles.

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Following the tragedy, Thailand's Prime Minister has ordered a high-level probe into the accident. The investigation will specifically look into whether the safety barriers at the level crossing were faulty. Meanwhile, the police have filed a case against the train driver for causing death by negligence, as he reportedly applied the emergency brakes too late. The bus driver, who is currently being treated for injuries, will also face an investigation, the Bangkok police confirmed.

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